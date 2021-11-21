ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TALK OF THE TOWN: Lady Eliza's driving's gone to the dogs...but it's fine this time

By Charlotte Griffiths
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Has Lady Eliza Manners learned nothing after her brush with a speed camera?

After driving too fast, Eliza, 24, managed to persuade a court to halve her fine to just £50, pleading 'financial hardship'.

So it wasn't the brightest idea for the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland to get behind the wheel with pug Lord Winston perched on her lap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIpkO_0d2zQyLG00
After driving too fast, Eliza, 24, managed to persuade a court to halve her fine to just £50, pleading 'financial hardship'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Lp1C_0d2zQyLG00
Meanwhile, is Otis Ferry – who is dating Eliza's sister Alice – driving at a career in pubs?

She could have been hit with a £5,000 penalty for failing to secure Winston in the car, but was in the clear this time as she wasn't on a public highway when this snap was taken – just tootling around paths at family seat, Belvoir Castle.

Meanwhile, is Otis Ferry – who is dating Eliza's sister Alice – driving at a career in pubs?

Here's Otis, son of pop legend Bryan, at The Bridges in Shropshire, recently taken over by his friends James and Diana Moores.

He's been pulling pints and tells me: 'I'm not full time – I helped them get set up. None of us had any past experience so it's been a sharp learning curve!'

Looks like 'rave king' James Perkins has won a battle with his wife Sophie about how to transform 16th Century Parnham House after it was gutted by fire.

Locals say James, 52, wants to make it a party palace by hanging sharks from trees and installing a floating cinema screen in the lake, while Sophie, 35, wants to create a wellness resort complete with glass dome at the Dorset manor house.

But last week James told me: 'We plan to combine celebrations and wellness… in that order!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpQBt_0d2zQyLG00
Looks like 'rave king' James Perkins has won a battle with his wife Sophie about how to transform 16th Century Parnham House after it was gutted by fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8TlP_0d2zQyLG00
Locals say James, 52, wants to make it a party palace by hanging sharks from trees and installing a floating cinema screen in the lake, while Sophie, 35, wants to create a wellness resort complete with glass dome at the Dorset manor house

And after already successfully installing a stuffed cheetah in the master bedroom and stuffed giraffes in his study, I would say he's got his way!

James made his money from the rave scene and also owns a 41-bedroom 'party pad' called Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire, where eclectic adornments include a triceratops skull and more stuffed giraffes.

