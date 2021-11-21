ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Natalia Cooper QUITS Nine News Sydney as she returns back home to Perth with her husband Carl Fox and two-year-old son Ezra

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Natalia Cooper is set to depart Nine News Sydney and head home to Perth.

Natalia has packed her bag and is moving with her young family to Western Australia after almost a decade in Sydney, reports The Sunday Telegraph.

The 37-year-old began a cadetship at 18 with Nine in Perth where she went on to work as the station's weather presenter and fill-in newsreader for five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxL6b_0d2zQs2u00
End of era! Natalia Cooper (pictured) is set to depart Nine News Sydney and return home to Perth with her family after serving after working in the New South Wales capital for almost a decade

She relocated to Nine News Sydney in 2012, where she joined the Today show as a reporter, later becoming a weather presenter.

Cooper will continue as a senior reporter with Nine.

While Natalia is yet to announce her move on social media, the glamorous presenter has been making the most of her newfound freedom holidaying in Byron Bay with her son Ezra, and partner Carl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yV0Js_0d2zQs2u00
Relocating: Natalia, 37, has packed her bag and is moving with her husband Carl, and son, Ezra, (pictured together) to WA after nine years in Sydney, according to the Sunday Telegraph

Being away from her family due to COVID-19 border closures in WA has no doubt been tough on the mother-of-one, who welcomed her son Ezra on January 28, 2019.

In April that year, Natalia told Stellar magazine that her son was born with fluid in his lungs and required special care immediately after birth.

'It was really hard to see my baby in that situation. It was tough,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZaRy_0d2zQs2u00
New gig: Natalia will continue as a senior reporter with Nine. Pictured with David Campbell (centre) and Sonia Kruger (right) on Today Extra
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3Lql_0d2zQs2u00
Difficult: Being away from her family due to COVID-19 border closures in Western Australia has no doubt been tough on the mother-of-one, who welcomed her son Ezra on January 28, 2019

'When you get back from [from the delivery suite], and you don't have your baby with you, it wasn't what we expected.'

Thankfully, Natalia and her musician husband were reunited with their child four days later.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Natalia and Channel Nine for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtRmi_0d2zQs2u00
Ordeal: In April 2019, Natalia revealed that her son was born with fluid in his lungs and required special care immediately after birth. Pictured with her husband Carl Fox (left)

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalia Cooper
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sunday Telegraph#Nine News Sydney#Wa#Stellar#Daily Mail Australia#Channel Nine
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Boy cried 'no-one loves me' before death

Audio recordings of a six-year-old boy crying "no-one loves me" and "no-one's gonna feed me" before his death have been released by police. The recordings have been played at the trial of his father Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin who both deny murdering him. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

TikTok's Stacey Pentland, Mom of 4, Dies at 37

Stacey Pentland, a mom of four who shared her illness on TikTok, has died of cancer. She was 37. Pentland documented her lymphoma on the popular video sharing app. She died Nov. 18, according to a post on her TikTok account. "It is with great sadness that I have to...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's model son, 22, appears in court after he was charged with punching woman in the face at NYC's famous San Gennaro street festival

The son of supermodel Helena Christensen and 'The Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus made his first appearance in court on Tuesday after allegedly punching a woman at a New York City street festival. Mingus Reedus, 22, was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching a 24-year-old woman in the face...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested over disappearance of elderly couple camping in Australia

Australian police have arrested a man over the disappearance of a camper couple from Victoria over a year ago.A 55-year-old man from Caroline Springs, a suburb of Melbourne, was arrested on Monday, the Victoria Police said. The man was arrested at a campsite near Arbuckle Junction by the force's special operations group, who flew to the area in two helicopters. He has been taken into custody for questioning but has not been charged yet.Russell Hill, 74, and Carol Clay 73, were last heard from on 20 March 2020, when they were camping at Wonnangatta Valley in the Victorian Alps....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named

A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

265K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy