TALK OF THE TOWN: Jared looks just glovely at House Of Gucci premiere

The pink suit I can understand, but I'm not sure the man in your life is ready for these bling-tastic, diamond-encrusted gloves.

Jared Leto followed Daniel Craig's recent lead by donning a fetching rose tux for the House Of Gucci movie premiere in LA, teaming it with black lace gloves.

In the movie, Jared, 49, plays Paolo Gucci, grandson of fashion house founder Guccio, alongside Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who marries into the family with deadly consequences.

He described the gloves as 'surprisingly warm' – a result, perhaps, of the effort required to raise arms weighed down by a giant sparkler on each wrist!

If there's one person in the world who would love to get her hands on Jared Leto's gloves, it's surely Joan Collins.

They would have matched perfectly the bejewelled Jenny Packham gown worn by the 88-year-old actress at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards this month.

For now, Dame Joan will have to content herself with a doll of her wearing the dress.

It was created by artist Damir Radd, 25, who tells me Joan was delighted with the doll, which she shared with her 259,000 social-media followers.

He says: 'I needed a few days to recreate it.

'Joan surprised me by posting about it.'

Dame Joan Collins, 88, will be delighted to find artist Damir Radd, 25, has created a doll figure of her wearing bejewelled Jenny Packham gown at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards earlier this month

The Household Cavalry's horses enjoyed a rare treat in London yesterday – chomping on organic carrots and apples from an elegant hamper.

The feast of Daylesford fruit and veg, right, was laid on by Carole Bamford from her shop in Pimlico.

She said: 'Acclimatising the horses to the sights and smells of the city is an important part of their training.'

Boris Johnson racked up £12,500 on such hampers last year. Lucky horses!