Helen Flanagan is every inch the doting mother as she joins pregnant Catherine Tyldesley for a family day at a festive chocolate event

Helen Flanagan was the picture of sophistication as she attended the Tonies Magical Chocolate event at Casa Cruz in Notting Hill with her children.

The former Coronation Street star, 31, donned a sparkling floor length dress for the occasion that hugged her curves as she joined stars including an expectant Catherine Tyldesley at the event.

Helen styled her tresses in loose waves and opted for minimal makeup to let her natural beauty shine through.

The actress brought along her three children, who she shares with fiancé Scott Sinclair, Matilda, six, four-year-old Delilah and baby Charlie, eight months.

The kids were dressed in adorable matching red outfits, featuring embroidered snowmen on the front.

Once inside, Helen got stuck in with creating a chocolate masterpiece alongside daughter Matilda.

She was joined by a host of other stars and their children, including pregnant Catherine Tyldesley and her son Alfie, six.

Catherine nailed the autumnal chic look in a camel coloured coat layered over a black jumper and blue jeans that disguised her blossoming bump.

She toted a brown bag and added chunky white trainers to her casual look, while letting her chocolate locks tumble over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Alfie looked adorable in a festive Christmas jumper, emblazoned with a picture of Rudolph.

Inside the event, the mother and son posed for photos and Catherine planted a sweet kiss on Alfie's cheek.

Joining them was Martine McCutcheon who brought along her six-year-old son Rafferty.

Martine bundled up from the cold in a leopard print fur coat over a chunky knitted jumper teamed with black shorts and boots.

She had a Louis Vuitton bag slung across her chest and wore her hair pulled up in an elegant updo.

Also in attendance was Vogue Williams and Kimberly Wyatt who brought along her three children, Willow, six, Maple Lyla, four and Ford Senna, two, as well as her husband Max Rogers.

Vogue - who recently announced she was pregnant with her third child with Spencer Matthews - looked cosy in a black jumper with her honey tresses tied back as she cradled son Theo, three.

Kimberly wore a classic long cream coat, over a white top and added a swipe of red lipstick for a pop of colour.

Max looked handsome beside her in a white jumper under a brown jacket and paired with blue jeans.

Inside the event, the group of mums all posed together for a stunning photo, beaming at the camera.