Best and worst from Syracuse football’s 41-17 loss at North Carolina State

A quick take on Syracuse’s demoralizing 41-17 defeat against No. 20 North Carolina State Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh:. WHAT HAPPENED: On the rare day that the Syracuse basketball team was playing simultaneously (and upset 100-85 by Colgate in the Dome for the first loss to the Raiders since 1962, snapping a 54-game winning streak in the series) as the football team, two late second quarter Wolfpack touchdowns made for a long second half for the Orange. Down 14-7 and kicking off with 3:06 to play in the second quarter, NC State’s Bam Knight returned the kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, then State added a 14 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Devin Leary to Chris Toudle with 0:08 left until halftime to break the game open. With a pretty 14 yard run early in the second quarter, Sean Tucker surpassed the school’s single-season rushing record of 1372 yards set by Joe Morris in 1979. Tucker finished with a hard-earned 105 yards on 13 carries, the bulk on a highlight reel 55-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. It will come down to the final game of the season next Saturday to see if Syracuse (5-6, 2-5) can become bowl eligible for the second time in Dino Babers six seasons (see below).

RALEIGH, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO