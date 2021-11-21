ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best and worst from Syracuse football’s 41-17 loss at North Carolina State

By Chris Carlson
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago


Raleigh, N.C. -- A look at the highlights and lowlights from Syracuse’s 41-17 loss at North Carolina State on Saturday. Best performance: North Carolina State has lost two of the ACC’s better linebackers to injury this season. The lone remaining starter, Drake Thomas, was the star for the Wolfpack against...

AllSyracue

Syracuse Suffers Worst Loss of the Season in Louisville

On Louisville's first two plays of the game, running back Jalen Mitchell broke free for a total of 67 yards. Three plays later, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham ran it in for a six yard touchdown for the first points of the game. That sequence would be emblematic of Syracuse's day as the Cardinals would dominate 41-3.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Tucker makes history in Syracuse’s 41-17 loss at NC State

(WSYR-TV) — There were two things #OrangeNation wanted to see Saturday down in Raleigh: Sean Tucker break the program’s single season rushing record, and SU get their sixth win of the season to become bowl eligible.  Only one of those things happened.  And it took longer than many expected. After starting the game with –3 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
thenewshouse.com

The Morning After: Syracuse limping after 41-17 loss to NC State

After winning back-to-back weeks against Virginia Tech and Boston College, the Orange (5-6) have lost consecutive games: first to Louisville and then to No. 20 NC State, 41-17, on Saturday. At one point, Syracuse had three games left on their schedule to reach six wins and earn traditional bowl eligibility....
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 17, NC State 41

A quick take on Syracuse’s demoralizing 41-17 defeat against No. 20 North Carolina State Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh:. WHAT HAPPENED: On the rare day that the Syracuse basketball team was playing simultaneously (and upset 100-85 by Colgate in the Dome for the first loss to the Raiders since 1962, snapping a 54-game winning streak in the series) as the football team, two late second quarter Wolfpack touchdowns made for a long second half for the Orange. Down 14-7 and kicking off with 3:06 to play in the second quarter, NC State’s Bam Knight returned the kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, then State added a 14 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Devin Leary to Chris Toudle with 0:08 left until halftime to break the game open. With a pretty 14 yard run early in the second quarter, Sean Tucker surpassed the school’s single-season rushing record of 1372 yards set by Joe Morris in 1979. Tucker finished with a hard-earned 105 yards on 13 carries, the bulk on a highlight reel 55-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. It will come down to the final game of the season next Saturday to see if Syracuse (5-6, 2-5) can become bowl eligible for the second time in Dino Babers six seasons (see below).
RALEIGH, NC
nunesmagician.com

Final score: NC State 41, Syracuse 17

For over a quarter, there was a shot that the Syracuse Orange football team could drag this game into rock fight territory and pull off an upset win over the NC State Wolfpack on the road. But then the flood gates opened, Devin Leary started hitting downfield targets, and they went into the half down 28-7. SU would lose, 41-17 and fall to 5-6 on the year.
SYRACUSE, NY
Chris Elmore
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
On3.com

Mel Tucker fires back at Jim Harbaugh for calling out officiating

Michigan and Michigan State played two weeks ago, but there is still controversy surrounding the game. After a controversial call by officials on a touchdown run, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been clear in his frustration with what he thought was an incorrect call, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has fired back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Michigan Fans Loving What Cade McNamara Said About Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is endearing himself to the Big Blue faithful with his latest statement. When asked about the Wolverines big game against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan’s QB confidently responded. “Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” the junior said. Both teams go into...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Iowa State football: Rick Neuheisel believes Michigan State could poach Matt Campbell if Mel Tucker leaves

Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
IOWA STATE
Cleveland.com

How Cleveland Heights’ Mel Tucker became the coach who sold Michigan State football on its dramatic turnaround

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They started at 6 a.m., these grueling summer workouts in the Cleveland Heights summer of 1995 that helped shape Mel Tucker II’s discipline and drive. On those sweat-stung days, a former Michigan football player helped a future Ohio State assistant coach become the man who would one day lift Michigan State back to national prominence.
MICHIGAN STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
