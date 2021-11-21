Huskies Give Up the Football, Give Away a Game

Face it, the University of Washington football season has been one huge fumble with no chance of recovery.

On Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, the Huskies coughed up the ball early and late, couldn't shake off these major blunders and simply handed a 20-17 victory to a Colorado team that was just a little less inept at Folsom Field.

All you needed to know about this UW performance was its first-and-goal play from the Buffaloes 3 at the end of its opening drive.

Easy touchdown, right?

Not for these Huskies, who bungled the snap, had the ball squirt free and watched helplessly as Buffaloes linebacker Jack Lamb scooped it up and rumbled 88 yards for a first-quarter score going the other way.

Oh, but the UW goodwill was just beginning.

Two quarters later, quarterback Dylan Morris had yet another snap get away from him at his own 12, leading to a field goal that put Colorado (4-7 overall, 3-5 Pac-12) ahead for good in a game the Huskies otherwise dominated.

The UW held a 426-183 advantage in total offense yards and a 22-8 edge in first downs. But the only thing that matters is the scoreboard, and this one pointed to the home team.

"It's been a challenging season, that's for sure," UW interim coach Bob Gregory said. "These guys, and I've said it all along to you guys, aren't quitting. They play hard, play fast. They just can't make enough plays when we need them."

Dylan Morris had two critical fumbles at Colorado. Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

The outcome effectively knocked the Huskies (4-7, 3-5) out of the running for a bowl bid and this three-month mess will come to a merciless end in the Apple Cup against Washington State next Friday at Husky Stadium.

"It's disappointing because everybody wants to play that extra game, play the game they love," cornerback Kyler Gordon said of no bowl trip. "It kind of sucks."

The defeat also guaranteed the first Husky losing season since 2009, when Steve Sarkisian's first UW team finished 5-7.

Still in a season full of really bad decisions — many of them by departed coach Jimmy Lake and offensive coordinator John Donovan — the opening-drive giveaway ranked right up there as one of the worst.

Trailing 3-0, the Huskies chose to run some sort of gimmick play near the goal line and it backfired badly. Morris never got a grip on the football, which bounced backward 9 yards after ricocheting off opposing linemen engaged in battle, and then just sat there waiting for someone to recover it.

Lamb, a Notre Dame transfer, calmly picked up the ball and began the most rewarding wind sprint of his college career. No Husky came within 10 yards of him as he crossed the goal line with 2:37 left in the first quarter.

Instead of trailing 7-3, Colorado was almost beside itself with an instant 10-0 lead.

It was short-term jubilation in the shadows of the Rockies before it wasn't.

Morris completed 38 of 52 passes for 387 yards, all career-high numbers, and 2 scores, but in his typically uneven season, he served up a pair of interceptions, one in the end zone.

The Huskies lost the turnover battle 4-0, which gave them no chance to pull this one out.

They tried.

Jackson Sirmon, making the tackle, and the UW defense held Colorado to 183 total offense yards. Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

The UW tied the game at 10 in the second quarter on Peyton Henry's 30-yard field goal and Rome Ondunze's 8-yard TD pass from Morris. Odunze finished with a team-high 9 catches for 68 yards.

These two teams then engaged in a pillow fight throughout the third quarter where nothing really happened until disaster reared its ugly head once more for the UW.

Morris flat out dropped the football at his 12 with 1:25 remaining in the period. This led to Cole Becker's 22-yard field goal, his second three-pointer of the afternoon, and a 3-point lead that held up.

"You've got to score points and you can't turn the ball over," Gregory said. "It's that simple."

The teams swapped late touchdowns, with Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis scoring on a 4-yard run with 4:05 left to play and the UW's Ja'Lynn Polk, the Texas Tech transfer out most of the season with an injury, going 55 yards with a Morris pass with 2:20 to go.

That was it.

Gregory put a patchwork lineup on the field, though that shouldn't have mattered much to the outcome, but it was typical of a season where players and coaches simply haven't been available or able to finish.

The Huskies were missing several players to assorted injuries, among them edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, defensive tackles Faatui Tuitele and Kuao Peihopa, tight end Cade Otton, wide receiver Terrell Bynum and running back Sean McGrew. ZTF's absence was not caused by his previously ruptured Achilles heal.

The UW also chose to go with senior Patrick O'Brien, rather than true freshman Sam Huard, as a relief quarterback, thus preserving the latter's redshirt season. O'Brien, the former Colorado State quarterback, drew a pair of second-quarter series that didn't go anywhere. Six plays.

At least he didn't fumble.

