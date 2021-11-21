ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Huskies Give Up the Football, Give Away a Game

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 4 days ago

Face it, the University of Washington football season has been one huge fumble with no chance of recovery.

On Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, the Huskies coughed up the ball early and late, couldn't shake off these major blunders and simply handed a 20-17 victory to a Colorado team that was just a little less inept at Folsom Field.

All you needed to know about this UW performance was its first-and-goal play from the Buffaloes 3 at the end of its opening drive.

Easy touchdown, right?

Not for these Huskies, who bungled the snap, had the ball squirt free and watched helplessly as Buffaloes linebacker Jack Lamb scooped it up and rumbled 88 yards for a first-quarter score going the other way.

Oh, but the UW goodwill was just beginning.

Two quarters later, quarterback Dylan Morris had yet another snap get away from him at his own 12, leading to a field goal that put Colorado (4-7 overall, 3-5 Pac-12) ahead for good in a game the Huskies otherwise dominated.

The UW held a 426-183 advantage in total offense yards and a 22-8 edge in first downs. But the only thing that matters is the scoreboard, and this one pointed to the home team.

"It's been a challenging season, that's for sure," UW interim coach Bob Gregory said. "These guys, and I've said it all along to you guys, aren't quitting. They play hard, play fast. They just can't make enough plays when we need them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxuW3_0d2zP5Hh00
Dylan Morris had two critical fumbles at Colorado. Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

The outcome effectively knocked the Huskies (4-7, 3-5) out of the running for a bowl bid and this three-month mess will come to a merciless end in the Apple Cup against Washington State next Friday at Husky Stadium.

"It's disappointing because everybody wants to play that extra game, play the game they love," cornerback Kyler Gordon said of no bowl trip. "It kind of sucks."

The defeat also guaranteed the first Husky losing season since 2009, when Steve Sarkisian's first UW team finished 5-7.

Still in a season full of really bad decisions — many of them by departed coach Jimmy Lake and offensive coordinator John Donovan — the opening-drive giveaway ranked right up there as one of the worst.

Trailing 3-0, the Huskies chose to run some sort of gimmick play near the goal line and it backfired badly. Morris never got a grip on the football, which bounced backward 9 yards after ricocheting off opposing linemen engaged in battle, and then just sat there waiting for someone to recover it.

Lamb, a Notre Dame transfer, calmly picked up the ball and began the most rewarding wind sprint of his college career. No Husky came within 10 yards of him as he crossed the goal line with 2:37 left in the first quarter.

Instead of trailing 7-3, Colorado was almost beside itself with an instant 10-0 lead.

It was short-term jubilation in the shadows of the Rockies before it wasn't.

Morris completed 38 of 52 passes for 387 yards, all career-high numbers, and 2 scores, but in his typically uneven season, he served up a pair of interceptions, one in the end zone.

The Huskies lost the turnover battle 4-0, which gave them no chance to pull this one out.

They tried.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGVlB_0d2zP5Hh00
Jackson Sirmon, making the tackle, and the UW defense held Colorado to 183 total offense yards.  Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

The UW tied the game at 10 in the second quarter on Peyton Henry's 30-yard field goal and Rome Ondunze's 8-yard TD pass from Morris. Odunze finished with a team-high 9 catches for 68 yards.

These two teams then engaged in a pillow fight throughout the third quarter where nothing really happened until disaster reared its ugly head once more for the UW.

Morris flat out dropped the football at his 12 with 1:25 remaining in the period. This led to Cole Becker's 22-yard field goal, his second three-pointer of the afternoon, and a 3-point lead that held up.

"You've got to score points and you can't turn the ball over," Gregory said. "It's that simple."

The teams swapped late touchdowns, with Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis scoring on a 4-yard run with 4:05 left to play and the UW's Ja'Lynn Polk, the Texas Tech transfer out most of the season with an injury, going 55 yards with a Morris pass with 2:20 to go.

That was it.

Gregory put a patchwork lineup on the field, though that shouldn't have mattered much to the outcome, but it was typical of a season where players and coaches simply haven't been available or able to finish.

The Huskies were missing several players to assorted injuries, among them edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, defensive tackles Faatui Tuitele and Kuao Peihopa, tight end Cade Otton, wide receiver Terrell Bynum and running back Sean McGrew. ZTF's absence was not caused by his previously ruptured Achilles heal.

The UW also chose to go with senior Patrick O'Brien, rather than true freshman Sam Huard, as a relief quarterback, thus preserving the latter's redshirt season. O'Brien, the former Colorado State quarterback, drew a pair of second-quarter series that didn't go anywhere. Six plays.

At least he didn't fumble.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

4th and Inches: Lots to Play for in Apple Cup for Both Teams

Washington and Washington State show up for Friday's Apple Cup in a most unusual situation, each having dismissed their coaches and turned their football teams over to interim leaders. The Cougars fired former head Nick Rolovich for his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and having his appeal denied by...
WASHINGTON STATE
HuskyMaven

Huskies Don't Have Much to Offer Nevada, Lose Tourney Finale

When he played the game, Steve Alford was a hot-shooting guard who could put the ball in the basket, so well that he made a national champion out of the Indiana Hoosiers. On Tuesday at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Alford, now the Nevada basketball coach, showed he knows how to keep it from going in, too.
NEVADA STATE
HuskyMaven

Ex-Husky Guard Finds Range Again After Frigid Start with New Team

The news out of the South is encouraging — Erik Stevenson has found his shot. His nice-looking but low-percentage jumper went missing somewhere between Seattle and Columbia, South Carolina, but the former University of Washington shooting guard since has put everyone at ease who has a vested interest in the South Carolina Gamecocks.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Football
City
Boulder, CO
HuskyMaven

Huskies Twice Ran Into a Cold Snap in Colorado

Here's how disaster unfolded for the University of Washington football team in Colorado on Saturday afternoon. On first-and-goal from the 3 on the Huskies' opening offensive possession, quarterback Dylan Morris called the signals directly behind center, with H-back Jack Westover lined up behind him. Tailback Cameron Davis started out in...
COLORADO STATE
HuskyMaven

It's Not Worst Husky Football Team, But Might Be Most Disappointing

The worst team in Husky football history remains Ty Willingham's 0-12 season shutout in 2008, with Keith Gilbertson's 1-10 disaster four seasons earlier not far behind. Yet those University of Washington gridiron entries weren't supposed to be any good. They might have surprised the fan base by how bad they ended up, but no one ever had much hope for them at the beginning of the season.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Husky Stadium#American Football#Buffaloes#Pac 12#First Uw
HuskyMaven

Fired Not Quite a Week, Lake's Name Pops Up for Job Opening

The Arizona Wildcats need a new defensive coordinator after their current guy, Don Brown, who's known as "Dr. Blitz," on Monday was hired as the head coach at Massachusetts. A wish list of defensive coordinator candidates popped up almost immediately and no one should have been all that surprised by the first name thrown out there — Jimmy Lake.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Play Smart, Beat George Mason in Tourney Opener

At the Pentagon, Terrell Brown Jr. played like a 5-star general. He next commanded everyone's attention. With George Mason focused on stopping him, Brown turned playmaker only for a half on Monday night at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and after intermission resumed his high-scoring ways in Washington's 77-74 victory at the arena with the unusual name, the Sanford Pentagon.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HuskyMaven

New Names Keep Coming in the UW Coaching Search

The names keep coming, some out of nowhere, others on concocted wish lists, yet others from someone who heard something somewhere from someone else. Over the weekend, WestCoastCFB tweeted that an outfit called FootballScoop was reporting that the University of Washington currently is vetting four current head coaches — Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer, Boston College's Jeff Hafley, Auburn's Bryan Harsin and California's Justin Wilcox — as possible candidates to replace the ousted Jimmy Lake.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

7 Sins of Husky Football in a Mistake-Filled Season

You can blame the coaching change, the ineffective offensive plan, the weather or even the pandemic. But this University of Washington football team — which has fallen precipitously from being the nation's 20th-ranked team in the preseason to 4-7 — will long be remembered for the incredible mistakes it made.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Fresno Defensive Back Pulls Husky Commitment

The fallout from the Mess in Montlake continues. TJ Hall Jr., a Fresno defensive back whose recruiting commitment to the University of Washington always seemed shaky at best, on Sunday morning withdrew his pledge to the Huskies in a social-media posting. A 3-star recruit, Hall originally committed to Arizona but...
FRESNO, CA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Need Wake-Up Call at Colorado, In More Ways Than One

Oh, the adjustments this University of Washington football team has had to make this season. Head coach Jimmy Lake is gone. So is offensive coordinator John Donovan. Leading tackler Edefuan Ulofoshio now wears a sling, not shoulder pads. Starting running back Richard Newton is on crutches, not a burst up...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Taking a Bold Step, UW Women Host 10th-ranked Louisville

The University of Washington should model all of its teams after its women's basketball entry. These Huskies have a proven winner for a new coach, key transfers, a top 10 recruiting class, an unbeaten record and on Saturday afternoon a game against the 10th-ranked Louisville Cardinals. Imagine if the UW...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

If UW Is Interested, DeBoer's Offense is Never De-Boring

On Sunday, the University of Washington fired Jimmy Lake as football coach and within 24 hours Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey was being pressed about what he intended to do to keep Kalen DeBoer from going to Seattle. This is how highly they think of the second-year Bulldogs coach...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

After Messy Longhorn Exit, Will Tom Herman Be Steer-ed to UW?

Tom Herman did what the University of Washington football team couldn't do on Saturday. He put a beatdown on the Colorado Buffaloes. Last December, Herman directed Texas to a punishing 55-23 Alamo Bowl victory over the Pac-12 team, capping off a challenging 7-3 pandemic season by improving his postseason ledger to 4-0 with the Longhorns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

UW Women Stage Big Rally, But Lose First One to Louisville

The Washington women's basketball team fell for the first time this season, but the Huskies didn't go down easy in losing to 10th-ranked Louisville 61-53 on Saturday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena. Trailing by 16 after three quarters, Tina Langley's team rallied to come within 54-51 in the final period...
LOUISVILLE, KY
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
910
Followers
960
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy