ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Fantasy of Lights 5K, costume contest raise money for the annual display

By Olivia Taggart, Carney Porter
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LtL1_0d2zOyzA00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — People in Wichita Falls kicked off the holiday season with the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights 5K Fun Run, Saturday, November 20.

About 100 runners of all ages had the choice to run either one mile or go for the full five mile distance.

There was also a costume contest giving runners the opportunity to dress up in festive costumes, like Santa’s favorite reindeer Rudolph, Mrs. Claus and even a Christmas tree. The tree actually took home the award for Best Holiday Theme.

Holiday in the Park kicks off in Lawton

The Wichita Falls Runners Club participated in the 5K and club member Sharon Kelley said that while the event is focused on the fundraising and the run itself, the people you meet along the way are the true highlight of the occasion.

“It just makes you feel like part of the community of Wichita Falls,” Kelley said. “To be healthy, to be a team member in a group, to meet total strangers, [and] by the time you’re done with your run, you’ve done an interview with them, and they’re there next year again for you.”

The money raised from the run will go toward the expansion of Fantasy of Lights and creating new displays for the future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

What you can and cannot feed your pet during Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many of us will be treating ourselves to Thanksgiving favorites here in a couple days. Being around so much holiday food may cause your dog to flash you those puppy dog eyes but it can be dangerous or even deadly. If you’re thinking about sharing some of your helpings under the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
Texoma's Homepage

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights returns for 48th year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights was ignited Monday night and is now open for the holiday season and many in attendance said it just wouldn’t be the holidays in Wichita Falls without it. The Fantasy of Lights is a long-standing tradition that has created countless memories for thousands of visitors that […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costume Contest#Weather#Christmas Tree#Mrs Claus#Kfdx#Msu#Best Holiday Theme#Fantasy Of Lights#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Unique dishes to spice up your Thanksgiving dinner

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away. If you are looking to spice up your table this Thanksgiving, here are a few unique twists on the traditional recipes to make your Thanksgiving dinner less boring. Roasted Sweet Potato Stacks. If you aren’t into the traditional sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy