WFFD welcomes 10 new firefighters after 69th fire academy graduation
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department held its 69th fire academy graduation Friday evening.
The celebration welcomed ten new brave firefighters to the department. The firefighters have spent the last 24 weeks doing classroom, clinical and field-based training.
Fire Chief Ken Prillaman spoke to the graduating class and they each got to have their badges pinned on by family members.
The ten are now all state-certified firefighters and EMTs who are ready to serve the community.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 1