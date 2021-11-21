ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Kitley leads No. 25 Virginia Tech women past Campbell 84-39

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Elizabeth Kitley scored 16 of her 28 points in the first half to lead No. 25 and undefeated Virginia Tech to an 84-39 victory over Campbell on Saturday.

Virginia Tech has started 5-0 for the sixth straight season, all under coach Kenny Brooks.

Kitley made a 3-pointer and was 6-of-9 shooting overall in the first half as the Hokies built a 44-21 halftime advantage. She finished 12-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds.

Aisha Sheppard added 16 points and Georgia Amoore had 14 for Virginia Tech. They combined for seven of the Hokies' 11 3-pointers.

The Hokies shot 52% (28 of 54) from the field and outrebounded Campbell 47-20.

Luana Serranho, Faith Price, Courtney Dahlquist and Brittany Staves each had six points for Campbell (2-2), which shot just 26% (14 of 55) overall and was held to five points in the fourth quarter.

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

