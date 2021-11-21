ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Stuck on the 405? Let your mind wander to the blimp

By Cheryl Russell
OCRegister
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving home from Los Angeles, I was southbound on the 405, which was back to its normal traffic crawl. However, thanks to the snail’s pace my car was traveling, I could watch the Goodyear Blimp circling gracefully in the sky and see a host of ground crew ensure a safe landing...

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

 

