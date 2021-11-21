Bazetta police make sure no one goes hungry for the holidays

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Law enforcement and firefighters are making sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

Saturday afternoon they held their 11th annual “Can the Cruiser” and “Fill the Pot” food drive to stock local food pantries.

The Bazetta Police and Fire departments were joined by the Ohio State Highway Patrol at Walmart in Cortland.

They collected food and monetary donations for Cortland Area Cares, which serves the Lakeview School District and qualifying members of supporting area churches.

“The great thing about this one is that it is staying in the area, so everything that is donated is staying in the Cortland/Bazetta area,” said Rob Wasser with the Bazetta Township Fire Department.

The food drive was also held at two other locations across Trumbull County. The Howland Police and Fire Department and Niles Police Department also participated.

Between all three collection points, over two tons of food was collected along with approximately $5,005 in cash donations.

The collected food and cash will be donated to Niles Community Services, Cortland Area Cares, Bolindale Christian Church Food Pantry and Howland Community Church Food Pantry.

