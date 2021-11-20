ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolls-Royce claims to have developed the world's fastest all-electric aircraft

By Sana Noor Haq, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish aero engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce says it has developed the "world's fastest all-electric aircraft," according to a statement from the company. The aircraft -- dubbed the "Spirit of Innovation" -- attained a maximum speed of 387.4 mph (623km/h) in flight, which Rolls-Royce said it believed makes it "the world's fastest all-electric...

Rolls-Royce Says Its Electric Plane Just Smashed the World Record for Speed

The first electric plane took flight in 1973. There was just one person on board and the plane only stayed in the air for 14 minutes, but it was the beginning of an ongoing effort to power aircraft with batteries instead of fuel. Multiple companies are working on building faster, lighter, more efficient electric planes, as well as batteries to power those planes—and last week an aircraft made by Rolls-Royce hit some new milestones in the industry.
Autoblog

Rolls-Royce electric airplane smashes record, hits 387.4 mph

Just two months after its maiden flight, Rolls-Royce's "Spirit of Innovation" has hit a top speed of 387.4 mph, tentatively smashing the speed record for electric airplanes, Gizmodo has reported. It also claimed the top speed of 345.4 MPH over a 3 kilometer (1.86 mile) course and lowest time to a 3,000 meter (9,843 feet) altitude (202 seconds). The records have yet to be certified, but if the 345.5 mph speed stands, it would beat the current record of 213 mph — held by a Siemens-powered Extra 330LE — by an impressive 132 mph.
