Rolls-Royce claims to have developed the world's fastest all-electric aircraft

The bulk of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft in development is aimed at the commercial air taxi market, with individual ownership targeted for some point in the future. But another subclass of VTOL is beginning to emerge with even more interesting possibilities for the years ahead: The high-speed VTOL or HSVTOL. One of the early such projects comes from Bell, which borrows tech from the infamous V-22 Osprey it built for the US military and then combines the designs it has floated for eVTOL air taxi use. “HSVTOL has rotors for takeoff and landing that allow for low downwash and the...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO