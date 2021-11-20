Football: Carmel stiff-arms Christian Brothers on the way to NYSPHSAA semifinals

MAHOPAC – It happened again.

Carmel made another statement with another dominating performance, advancing to the NYSPHSAA Class AA semifinals with a 51-7 victory over Christian Brothers Academy of Albany.

The Rams were simply better in each and every phase of the game.

“Everything worked,” Carmel lineman Dominick Telesco said. “Our motto is offense, defense, special teams and sidelines. This is so much fun.”

Road to the Dome: See each team's path in the NYSPHSAA football state tournament

Football: See our scouting reports for the NYSPHSAA state regional games

Class A: Somers breezes past Burnt Hills and into state semifinal rematch with Rye

Playoff games aren’t supposed to be stress-free.

The Rams have now outscored the opposition by a 425-56 margin this season. Nobody has figured out a way to keep the game close into the fourth quarter.

“We don’t look to make statements,” Carmel quarterback Kevin Dall said. “It just sort of happens. When the ball winds up in the end zone, we’re happy. This is a lot of fun. We’re looking forward to next week and it won’t take long before we forget this one and move on to the next.”

Turning point

The Rams' initial possession was going nowhere until the Brothers roughed punter Trevor Cayea. A 41-yard pass from Dall to Andrew Fiore set the Rams up and Nick Rosaforte barreled in from the 2.

CBA was looking to answer when a Cayea hit caused Jaylen Riggins to fumble along the sideline. The ball landed in the hands of Vincent Mazzamuto, who scampered 35 yards for a touchdown.

The PAT was blocked, but the Rams were up 13-0 with 3:45 to go in the first quarter.

“All of the sudden, the ball was in my hands I knew I had to take it to the house,” Mazzamuto said. “We needed that touchdown, really needed that touchdown. It definitely changed the game.”

Player of the game

It was not easy running the ball. Dall got the protection he needed from a line that was outweighed at every spot, though, completed 9 of 10 attempts for 178 yards and one touchdown.

“The line doesn’t surprise me anymore,” he said. “I know they are the best line in the state. They were facing a huge defensive line, but they stepped up and gave me time and we delivered.”

By the numbers

Carmel (11-0): Josh Massi was limited to 54 yards on two carries, but he scored a pair of touchdowns. ... Fiore caught four passes for 96 yards. ... Patrick Kiernan caught a 25-yard scoring pass to cap a nine-minute drive to open the second half and give the Rams a 30-7 lead. ... Nick Sodano was 6 for 7 on PATs. He also followed up an 80-yard kickoff return by Dylan Shields with a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. ... Rosaforte set up the second Massi TD with a 32-yard interception return. ... Shields also had a 6-yard touchdown run that made it 44-7 with 6:37 to play. ... Matt Risley closed out the scoring with a 66-yard scoop and run.

Albany CBA (9-3): Donald Jones escaped a sack along the left sideline before unleashing a 51-yard pass to Riggins, that went for the lone Brothers score with 16 seconds to go in the first half. ... The Section 2 champions were unable to solve the Rams' run defense and was limited to 87 yards on 27 carries.

Quotable

"We have a lot of pride in our defense," Telesco said. "We took over with our speed. That compensated for their size, just being quick to the ball. ... We stay humble. We stay ready to go."

Up next

Carmel is one win away from a state title game appearance. The Rams will play Section 9 champion Newburgh Free Academy next Saturday at Middletown High School. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer, boys lacrosse, girls basketball and golf for The Journal News/lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com, or on Twitter @hoopsmbd, @lohudlacrosse, @lohudhoopsmbd and @lohudgolf.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Football: Carmel stiff-arms Christian Brothers on the way to NYSPHSAA semifinals