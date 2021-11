Kanye West has been campaigning for Larry Hoover to be granted clemency for over three years. Find out everything you need to know about him here. Larry Hoover has been in prison since 1973. While he’s been serving a sentence that would keep him in prison for the rest of his life, the gang leader has gained a few famous people trying to get him released. Rappers Kanye West, 44, and Drake, 35, ended their long-standing beef to stage a benefit concert for Larry in Los Angeles on December 9. Ye shared a photo announcing the concert on Saturday November 20. While it’s impressive that Larry seemed to be part of why Yeezy and Drizzy ended their years-long feud, there’s much more to know about Larry Hoover and his sentence.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO