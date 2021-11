The holiday season is about to get into full swing and the Capital's two Christmas trees have been chosen. Maybe you've noticed some lights popping up on homes in your neighborhood. Or maybe it is all the decorations that have been out in the store for two months! But yes, the holiday season is here which means we will soon be seeing Albany's Christmas trees being lit at the Empire State Plaza and at East Capitol Park. This year, both of those trees will be coming from 2 local towns.

ALBANY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO