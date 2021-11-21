ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Chile voters go to polls amid deep divisions

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChile was long held up as a model of political stability and economic growth in South America. But that image was shattered when violent anti-government protests began to spread though the country in late 2019. In the first general election since, voters face a choice between sharply diverging political...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS
AFP

Stocks soar after Chileans vote for polar opposite presidential candidates

Santiago's stock market surged Monday after a far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist dominated Chile's presidential election and will vie next month to become the South American country's new leader. Jose Antonio Kast, 55, and Gabriel Boric, 35, were well clear of rivals in Sunday's vote and will now compete in a December 19 runoff. The success of political polar opposites came two years after anti-inequality protests that set Chile on the path to constitutional change, and also sparked the demise of traditional political heavyweights. Kast of the far-right Republican Party took almost 28 percent of the vote, according to a near-complete count, just two percentage points ahead of lawmaker Boric of the Approve Dignity alliance, which includes the Communist Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
investing.com

Chile headed for divisive election run-off as far-right surges

SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chile is headed for a polarized presidential election runoff next month after hard-right former congressman Jose Antonio Kast finished on top in the first-round vote on Sunday, ahead of leftist lawmaker and former protest leader Gabriel Boric. With nearly 97% of the vote counted, Kast had won 27.94%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Stark choice as Chile heads to polarized presidential poll

A far-right fiscal conservative and a left-wing former student activist will vie to become president of Chile next month, two years after anti-inequality protests that set the country on the path to constitutional change.  The fear of a left-wing Boric candidacy not able to respond to the (economic) problems facing the country today or the fear of an ultra-conservative leadership with Kast that will severely damage the pluralism that a democracy should have."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franco Parisi
Person
Sebastián Piñera
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Gabriel Boric
AFP

Govt party scores major win in Venezuela regional vote

The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's regional ballot, which brought opposition parties to the polls in Venezuela for the first time since 2017. The vote for governors and mayors, overseen by European Union observers who returned to the country after a 15-year absence, was a major litmus test for Maduro's government in a country crippled by international sanctions and economic crisis. The EU mission will present a report on Tuesday. The long queues of voters at polling booths in the capital Caracas presented a very different picture from elections for president in 2018 and for parliament two years later that were boycotted by the opposition. "We, the revolutionary forces, have won 21 (states), including the capital of the country... Beautiful triumph, beautiful victory," Maduro said of the results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

'Burning the Metro': Chile Election Divides Voters Between Protest and Order

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - For many Chileans, Plaza Baquedano, a broad rotary in central Santiago that for decades served as a center of social protest, has become a powerful symbol of hope. For two years, city residents have regularly gathered here https://graphics.reuters.com/CHILE-PROTESTS/0100B32527X/index.html to protest pensions that are too low, public transit...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Henry County Daily Herald

Make Chile great again? Meet the far-right presidential candidate tempting voters from Chile's left and center

"This is the first time I will vote for a right-wing candidate. I consider myself a leftist, but today I am 100% sure I will go for José Antonio Kast," said Rodrigo Álvarez, a 48-old sociologist and public administrator, referring to Chile's far right presidential candidate, a long-time conservative politician and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Marietta Daily Journal

Chile election puts free market model at mercy of angry voters

A politically polarized Chile holds presidential elections on Sunday, with voters set to either overthrow an economic model installed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet or double down on its free-market ethos. The vote is shaping up to be a battle between two candidates from opposite ends of the political...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opinion Polls#Arson#Podemos#Chileans#Chamber Of Deputies#Senate
wtvbam.com

Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile, stretching along the copper-rich Andean mountains down South America’s Pacific coast, has something of a reputation among its neighbors: steady and almost staid in a region embroiled in regular political upheaval and economic crises. That identity is now at stake as the country heads for a...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Voters want to reverse Brexit amid shortages and EU clashes, polls show

Voters now want to rejoin the EU, polls show, in evidence that goods shortages and spats with Brussels are fuelling disillusionment with Brexit.A four-point surge in support for reversing the 2016 referendum means 53 per cent back membership in a survey by Savanta ComRes, with 47 per cent wanting to stay out of the EU.One in ten Leave voters want to rejoin the bloc, as do one in five Conservative supporters, the poll found – while 40 per cent of adults back a fresh referendum within the next five years.Strikingly, it is the second survey in recent days to...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Brazil
CleanTechnica

Coltura Poll: US Voters Support Full Transition To EVs by 2030

In the first national poll by Coltura, an environmental group that is focused on phasing out the use of gasoline, US voters said that they support a full transition to EVs by 2030. The strong voter support reflects the concerns of the impacts of localized air pollution as well as the climate crisis.
ELECTIONS
AFP

US calls Venezuela elections 'grossly skewed'

The United States said Monday that Venezuela's regional elections were not free and fair, and vowed to keep up pressure on leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington considers illegitimate. Blinken reiterated US support for opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the United States considers to be the interim president after questioning the legitimacy of Maduro's last election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Fractures and government power blamed for Venezuela opposition defeat

The disastrous results suffered by Venezuela's fractured opposition in Sunday's regional elections were largely self-inflicted, analysts told AFP, as President Nicolas Maduro's party almost swept the board of state governors. Quite a few states were lost due to division and the failure to recognize emerging leaders," columnist and university professor Pedro Benitez told AFP. It was the first election contested by the opposition in more than three years, having boycotted previous presidential (2018) and parliamentary (2020) votes.
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Iran: Execution of juvenile offender deeply alarming and shocking

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, on Thursday condemned Iran's execution of a young man who was a minor at the time he was charged with committing a crime. Arman Abdolali, 25, is the second juvenile offender to be executed in the country this year. OHCHR expressed serious concern that...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy