Chile voters go to polls amid deep divisions

The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's regional ballot, which brought opposition parties to the polls in Venezuela for the first time since 2017. The vote for governors and mayors, overseen by European Union observers who returned to the country after a 15-year absence, was a major litmus test for Maduro's government in a country crippled by international sanctions and economic crisis. The EU mission will present a report on Tuesday. The long queues of voters at polling booths in the capital Caracas presented a very different picture from elections for president in 2018 and for parliament two years later that were boycotted by the opposition. "We, the revolutionary forces, have won 21 (states), including the capital of the country... Beautiful triumph, beautiful victory," Maduro said of the results.

