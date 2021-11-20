ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ye To Perform With Drake During First Stadium Concert In Half A Decade

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and fellow rapper Drake have set aside their differences for a benefit concert to advocate for a Chicago gang leader whose prison sentence has led to calls for prison and sentencing reform. “I believe this event will not...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

1051thebounce.com

Kanye & Drake Announce ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert

The beef has been squashed between Kanye and Drake and as the first venture on their new friendship, the two have decided to create a benefit concert in hopes to free Larry Hoover. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere...
imdb.com

Kanye "Ye" West Announces Joint Performance With Drake After Ending Feud

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is ready to turn over a new leaf. On Saturday, Nov. 20, the "Praise God" rapper announced that Drake will join him as a special guest at his upcoming benefit concert, ending a contentious and long-running feud between the two artists. The show will be held at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 9. According to its organizers, the event aims to "raise awareness and support" for imprisoned Chicago gang leader Larry Hover, as well as "the cause of prison and sentencing reform." "I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause," Ye said in a statement, "but prove to people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Drake and Ye Put Aside Their Beef for Benefit Concert in L.A.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Drake have A LOT of drama together, with Ye even calling their feud “professional rap,” similar to sports rivalries. However, the two decided to put their differences aside to help a noble cause. According to a press release, Ye “returns to headline live stadium performance, first in five years, with special guest appearance by Drake.” The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will take place Thursday, December 9, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.” “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” said Ye in a statement about the concert. This would be Drake’s first performance since Astroworld.
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

Watch Adele perform ‘I Drink Wine’ for the first time in concert special

Only the biggest and best get time with Oprah Winfrey which is why Adele stopped by for a two-hour concert special with the TV host. Recorded at Griffith Park Observatory in Los Angeles, Adele: One Night Only aired on CBS on Sunday, November 14th. Adele performed several songs in between little chats with Oprah as she promoted her long-awaited new album 30.
CBS LA

Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste Dominate Grammy Nominations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Jon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations Tuesday for the 64th Grammy Awards, while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year. (L-R) Thomas Raggi, Ethan Torchio, and Damiano David of Måneskin speak onstage during the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards Nominations at the GRAMMY Museum on Nov. 23, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X were all nominated in the record, song and album of the year categories. Bieber and Doja Cat, along with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Singer Drake White to perform at the Harvester

Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has added a new show to its 2022 calendar, the venue announced last Wednesday. Country music standout Drake White will appear at the Harvester on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. With four top 40 hits, multiple nationwide tours...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says He ‘Needs To Be Back Home’ & ‘Made Mistakes’ With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West said he wants to ‘change the narrative’ with Kim Kardashian during a pre-Thanksgiving speech at Skid Row in Los Angeles. Kanye West, 44, said he “needs to be back home” — presumably with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, and their four children — ahead of Thanksgiving. “I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home,” the Yeezy designer said during a speech at L.A.’s Skid Row on Wednesday, Nov. 24, according to Page Six. Kanye headed down to the neighborhood for a meeting with the CEO of LA Mission, which is a not-for-profit group helping flight homelessness in the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
9NEWS

Luke Combs announces Denver stadium concert

DENVER — Newly-minted CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will bring his first-ever headlining stadium tour to Colorado next year. The country music superstar will bring his 2022 tour to Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, May 21. Special guests featured on the tour include Cody Johnson,...
DENVER, CO
People

Adele Says Rich Paul Relationship Is the First Time She's Ever 'Loved' Herself During Concert Special

Adele got candid about her romance with Rich Paul during her One Night Only concert special Sunday on CBS. The 15-time Grammy winner, 33, opened up to Oprah Winfrey about her relationship with the sports agent, 39, during the sit-down interview, revealing, "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

BTS crowned artist of the year at American Music Awards

South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.” “Seven boys from Korea, united […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

