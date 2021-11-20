Ye To Perform With Drake During First Stadium Concert In Half A Decade

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Drake have A LOT of drama together, with Ye even calling their feud “professional rap,” similar to sports rivalries. However, the two decided to put their differences aside to help a noble cause. According to a press release, Ye “returns to headline live stadium performance, first in five years, with special guest appearance by Drake.” The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will take place Thursday, December 9, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.” “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” said Ye in a statement about the concert. This would be Drake’s first performance since Astroworld.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO