When we say November update, we mean the November Security Patch and not the long-awaited upgrade to Android 11. Despite launching in September 2020, the original Surface Duo is still running on Android 10, the same version of Android that it launched with. This is simply not good enough for a device that cost $1,400 when it first launched and considering that Microsoft has the resources to do so much better.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO