Prairieville, LA

Vehicle traveling wrong way on I-10 causes crash

By WAFB Staff
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-10 East...

Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported three people dead and several others injured after a crash on Airline Highway Wednesday evening. It happened just south of Interstate 10 in St.James Parish near the Ascension Parish line. One of the deceased is an infant, authorities said. The wreck involved...
LOUISIANA STATE
I-110 Southbound closed due to diesel spill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-110 Southbound is closed, just south of the Evangeline Street exit after an 18-wheeler spilled diesel on the highway Wednesday morning. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. According to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, an 18-wheeler and another car were involved in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
I-110 South now open after diesel spill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-110 Southbound just south of the Evangeline Street exit is now open after an 18-wheeler spilled diesel on the highway Wednesday morning, causing it to shut down. According to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, an 18-wheeler and another car were involved in an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Unattended candle causes house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An unattended candle is to blame for a house fire that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 24. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a call for a fire on Vickers Drive came in just after 6:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
‘Don’t let your holiday travel turn tragic’ - State Police urge highway safety throughout the holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. - Throughout the holiday season, millions of Americans will be on our roadways eager to spend time with family and friends. According to the American Automobile Association, 2021 is expected to be one of the busiest travel years due to new health and safety guidelines. An estimated 53.4 million people will travel this season compared to 47.1 million in 2020. This increase in travel could also potentially lead to an increase in motor vehicle crashes.
LOUISIANA STATE
Witness shares details on pedestrian struck in Downtown Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A pedestrian was struck in Downtown Hammond in the area of West Thomas Street this evening, first responders say. Officials say the incident happened near the P.J.’s Coffee location on West Thomas Street. Responders were still on the scene at 4:26 p.m., assessing the situation and...
HAMMOND, LA
8 killed in overnight crashes caused by suspected drunk drivers, LSP says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eight people died overnight in three South Central Louisiana vehicle crashes caused by suspected drunk drivers, the Louisiana State Police said. The unrelated crashes occurred Friday night near Houma in Terrebonne Parish and early Saturday morning near the community of Chackbay in Lafourche Parish and near Roseland in Tangipahoa Parish, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Accidents
Public Safety
35-year-old killed in shooting on Beaumont Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old on Beaumont Drive. According to officials, Lonnie Cashi, 35, was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds around 2:14 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 in the 1900 block of Beaumont Dr. The motive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
VIDEO: Man pretending to need wheelchair burglarizing cars in La.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man using a wheelchair and appearing to pretend to be disabled burglarized cars in a northeast Louisiana neighborhood, authorities say. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened on Preston Loop Drive near the Monroe area on Nov. 21, 2021. The sheriff’s office...
LOUISIANA STATE
I-10 East closed at Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Officials say I-10 East is closed at Port Allen (LA 1) due to recovery. Traffic is currently backed up for four miles. This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
PORT ALLEN, LA
State Police locate missing child

St. Mary Parish, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say they have found a missing child safe. Police put out an alert for the missing child around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. The toddler was reported missing from her residence on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista.
LOUISIANA STATE
3 teens escape from Bridge City juvenile detention center

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WVUE) - Three incarcerated teens escaped early Sunday from the Bridge City Center for Youth detention facility, the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice confirmed an hour after the breakout first was reported by WVUE-Fox 8. The escapees -- aged 18, 16 and 14 -- scaled the detention...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
Shooting on Tennessee St. sends 1 to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Nov. 21, according to emergency responders. Officials said it happened on Tennessee Street near East Harrison Street around 7 p.m. The victim’s condition is unknown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III received a stern talking-to from a Las Vegas judge but was allowed to remain on house arrest with a continuous alcohol monitor on one ankle and a GPS monitor on the other following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
