The San Francisco 49ers came away with a dominant win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 to improve their record to 5-5. This is a meaningful win for many reasons. After playing on a short week, traveling to the east coast, and playing in an early game, the 49ers are now in a prime position for a playoff push. Here are some rapid reactions to their Week 11 victory:

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO