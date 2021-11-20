ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

COVID Booster Shots Available For All Minnesotans After CDC Approval

By Learfield Wire Services
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- All adults are now eligible for COVID booster shots, and the C-D-C is urging everyone age 50 and older...

EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MinnPost

Minnesota has worst rate of COVID-19 infections in the nation

Christopher Magan reports in the Pioneer Press: “Minnesota added 5,266 new coronavirus cases Monday and now has the worst rate of COVID-19 infections in the nation. In the last week, Minnesota reported more than 27,600 new cases, or roughly 476 infections for every 100,000 residents. That means Minnesota’s current rate of infections is nearly three times the national average, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. … COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota hit another record for the year on Monday as the state’s fourth wave intensifies.”
MINNESOTA STATE
nbcboston.com

‘Our Hospitals Are Full': Boston Doctors Warn of COVID Surge Amid Bed Shortage

Boston doctors are sounding the alarm over an expected surge in COVID cases as hospitals across Massachusetts struggle with bed and staffing shortages. "Our hospitals are full. All hospitals are full," Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center said Tuesday on NBC10 Boston's weekly "COVID Q&A" series. "Hospitals are already doing really terrible things like deferring and canceling elective surgery now in Massachusetts and so, you know, we are not in a position where we can afford an increase in COVID cases. Or flu, for that matter."
BOSTON, MA
willmarradio.com

Health Officials Report Additional COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

(Undated) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is providing an update on COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. On Thursday, health officials reported four-thousand-827 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total to over 866-thousand. Additionally, 32 more people have died due to complications from COVID-19. Minnesota's death toll currently stands at nine-thousand-125.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

Officials hope CDC approval of boosters for all adults clears up confusion over the shots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for coronavirus booster shots for all adults Friday evening. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the shots for adults earlier Friday. West Virginia, Kentucky and at least eight other states, however, have already been giving the booster shots to eligible adults.
CHARLESTON, WV
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Department of Health reports 11,455 cases of coronavirus over the past weekend

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday released the COVID-19 figures for the past weekend, and as expected, the numbers were high. In the time period from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday there were 11,455 cases of coronavirus reported, including 385 in Stearns County, 71 in Kandiyohi, 34 in Meeker, 28 in Renville, 23 in Swift, 21 in Pope and 15 in Chippewa County. There were 37 COVID-related deaths reported. The figures were based on approximately 84,900 test results.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

More than 5000 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

(St. Paul MN-) Minnesota cracked the 5000 mark for single-day cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5162 additional cases and cases of re-infection. Locally, Stearns County reported 183 cases, there were 53 in Kandiyohi, Meeker reported 24, there were 15 in Pope, 14 in Swift, 11 in Renville, and Chippewa County reported 9 cases of coronavirus. There were 40 COVID-19-related deaths reported Friday, and the figures were based on approximately 44,200 test results.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Forest Lake Closes City Offices Amid Outbreak

FOREST LAKE, MINN. (WCCO) — A COVID-19 outbreak has led Forest Lake leaders to close city offices this week. Officials announced Monday that offices will be closed to the public through Monday, Nov. 29. City meetings scheduled for Monday were rescheduled, and all city staff will work remotely this week.   More On WCCO.com: Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail Vikings: Everson Griffen Came Out Of His Home And Is Getting The Care He Needs ‘There’s No One Here To Help Us’: Staff Shortages Devastating Senior Living Facility Residents Cottage Grove Man Charged With Shooting Uber Eats Driver
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. health officials change course, extend mask order into new year

MADISON, Wis. — After previously saying they had no plans to issue another indoor mask mandate once the current emergency order expires later this week, Dane County health officials have changed course and announced an extension that will carry the order into the new year. Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Tuesday that the latest mask order, Face Covering...
DANE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 53 Deaths, 3,759 New Cases Reported Before Holiday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Holiday travelers are now on the move, and before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths. In all, Minnesota has recorded 891,099 COVID-19 cases and 9,282 deaths. There have been 9,997 instances of reinfection. The positivity rate has been rising as of late, and sits at 11% as of last week. It’s above the 10% “high risk” threshold, and new daily cases per 100,000 residents is last reported at 74.9. The high risk line for that figure is at 10. As people gather for Thanksgiving, health officials are encouraging vaccinations and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Health Officials Encourage Adults To Get Booster Dose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 surge continues, as the Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 11,000 cases and 37 new deaths on Tuesday. And while those figures do include weekend numbers, experts say there is cause for alarm. Esme Murphy talked with one of the nation’s leading vaccine experts. Last year, people weren’t gathering in large spaces, weren’t going to Thanksgiving, or Vikings games. And this year, some people are wondering if they should be doing any of those activities at all. “We should,” Dr. Gregory Poland with the Mayo Clinic said, “I would say in a modified way.” He said that though many...
MINNESOTA STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

6 Dead After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine In Taiwan

At least 6 people have died in Taiwan after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a health official. Chuang Jen-Hsiang, a spokesperson for the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said Tuesday that among the deceased, the youngest patient was an 18-year-old woman. The six people were reported to have died following vaccination. The deaths were reported Monday, reported Taiwan News.
PUBLIC HEALTH

