Golf

Collin Morikawa: "I didn't hit my irons as well"

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 4 days ago
Collin Morikawa insisted he was keeping his focus on winning the 2021 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai as he took a step closer to making history at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The Open Champion entered the week at the top of the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and if...

Telegraph

Rory McIlroy rips his shirt in rage as he suffers calamitous meltdown in Dubai

In his almighty fury, Rory McIlroy acted more like Hulk Hogan than Ben Hogan. These were unprecedented shirt-ripping scenes more befitting to World Wrestling Entertainment than the European Tour, as the raging Northern Irishman tore apart his Nike top when his desert meltdown handed America a piece of golfing history.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Collin Morikawa awarded lifetime membership on European Tour

Collin Morikawa is one of 84 players to have won multiple major championships in the men’s game, adding to his 2020 PGA title with a victory at this year’s Open Championship. Now, only 24 years old, he’s one of five American players to be awarded honorary lifetime membership on the...
GOLF
The Independent

Open champion Collin Morikawa determined to take chances in Race to Dubai bid

Open champion Collin Morikawa is determined not to let another opportunity to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai slip through his fingers.Morikawa had the chance to top the Order of Merit by winning last year’s DP World Tour Championship, in what was his first regular European Tour event.Twelve months on, the two-time major winner has a 236-point lead over compatriot Billy Horschel in the standings and could even finish last in the 53-man field and still succeed Lee Westwood as European number one.The 24-year-old world number two, who was awarded honorary life membership of the European...
GOLF
The Independent

Collin Morikawa makes history with DP World Tour Championship win

Open champion Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the Race to Dubai in emphatic style with victory in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.Morikawa carded a closing 66 at Jumeirah Golf Estates to finish 17 under par, three shots clear of defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Sweden’s Alexander Bjork.Overnight leader Rory McIlroy suffered a cruel piece of bad luck on the 15th as he slipped to a disappointing 74, but Morikawa was a deserving champion as he birdied five of his last seven holes to secure the first prize of £2.2million.“It’s really special,” Morikawa said. “It’s an honour...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Collin Morikawa’s latest career milestone comes with a unique sense of satisfaction

DUBAI, U.A.E — Sticks, along with their stoney counterparts, have long been renowned for their ability to fracture bones. But they can break hearts, too. And, as things turned out in this DP World Tour Championship, heavily influence the eventual destination of the title, the $3 million first-place check and the $1 million bonus paid to the man finishing first on the European Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai.
GOLF
San Francisco Chronicle

Cal’s Collin Morikawa wins event and European Tour title

British Open champion, Ryder Cup winner and now the first American to finish a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player. It has been quite the year for Collin Morikawa. The 24-year-old Cal alum demonstrated patience after a slow start and then world-class iron play down the stretch in making five birdies in his last seven holes to overhaul a fading Rory McIlroy and win the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai with a final-round 6-under-par 66 on Sunday.
GOLF
Golf.com

Collin Morikawa’s ridiculous run continues with European Tour double

Collin Morikawa, ahead of this week’s DP World Tour Championship, had heard the various scenarios where he could win the Race to Dubai, the European Tour’s season-long points race. Finish here at the season-ending event, and Billy Horschel would have to finish there. And on and on. Or, you know,...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Mastery mindset’: The key that separates winners, according to Collin Morikawa’s coach

Collin Morikawa has been on an incredible run over the past 18 months. He’s won two major championships, the PGA and the Open, and over the weekend, he birdied five of his last seven holes to win the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, becoming the first American to be crowned Europe’s top player. Since October, he’s been ranked as the second-best player in the world, behind Jon Rahm.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Golf fans like Paige Spiranac have been buzzing this morning after Tiger Woods posted video of himself back on the course, taking a full swing. Woods is still recovering from serious leg injuries suffered when he wrecked his car last February. But the new video unsurprisingly has fueled hopes he will eventually come back.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
Golf.com

5 revealing details from Tiger Woods’ surprising swing video

Tiger Woods is hitting golf balls. You know that by now, because you are a person with an internet connection. Within an hour of Woods posting his swing update to social media, millions had viewed the swing. Why such a big deal? That’s simple: We haven’t heard from Woods since...
GOLF
