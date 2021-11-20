ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

How Kyle Rittenhouse’s treatment and trial defied norms

Cover picture for the articleAfter 27 hours of deliberations over the course of four days, a jury declared Kyle...

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
Testimony concludes in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, closing arguments expected Monday

Testimony in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial in Wisconsin concluded Thursday, with closing arguments expected Monday in a high-profile case that has polarized the nation. Jurors heard from more than 30 witnesses over eight days. The highlight came Wednesday when the 18-year-old defendant took the stand and offered dramatic testimony interrupted by tears and several heated exchanges between the judge and prosecutor.
Fact checking Kyle Rittenhouse’s testimony in Kenosha murder trial

Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his own defense for roughly six hours Wednesday as he tried to explain the circumstances that led to him fatally shooting two people and injuring a third. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and says he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony...
Jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial will begin deliberations today

Jurors are set to begin deliberations Tuesday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial, a day after the prosecution and defense offered dueling assessments of his actions last year during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The prosecution argued Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, provoked the fatal shootings by pointing his AR-15-style weapon at...
Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Anthony Huber's loves ones await verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. - Family members of one of the men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse spoke with FOX6 News about the trial Thursday, Nov. 18, the third day of jury deliberations. The trial and deliberations have been challenging for the family members of Anthony Huber. "It’s hard," said Susan Hughes, Huber's...
How the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and tragedy in Kenosha captured toxic American politics

A jury has determined that Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty of homicide after killing two men, injuring another and firing several rounds from his AR-15-style rifle in the aftermath of protests against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.The jury returned a verdict on 19 November after nearly four days of deliberation and two weeks of testimony, including from Mr Rittenhouse himself, as his defence argued that he had no other choice but to shoot three men that night to save himself.Kenosha County prosecutors – arguing their case in front of a nationally televised trial, involving shootings that were nearly entirely caught...
Acquitted and in Demand, Rittenhouse Ponders What’s Next

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — When he was acquitted of murder in shootings during unrest in Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse went from staring at possible life behind bars to red-hot star of the right: an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson and a visit with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago capped by a photo of both men smiling and snapping a thumbs-up. For Rittenhouse, a year of legal uncertainty over whether his claim of self-defense would stand up has given way to uncertainty over what’s next. He told Carlson, in an appearance that spiked the host’s ratings by some 40%, that he hoped to become a nurse or maybe even a lawyer. He planned to “lay low” but would for sure leave the Midwest.
A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
Jury takes case of white men charged with slaying of Black man in Georgia

A jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the racially charged trial of three white men accused of murder in the southern US state of Georgia for shooting dead a Black man after chasing him in their pickup trucks. Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
