Auburn won’t want to remember what happened Saturday against Mississippi State, but it’s a performance that will be hard to forget. The Tigers squandered a 25-point lead and experience a full-on meltdown, as the Bulldogs scored 40 unanswered points on the way to a 43-34 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was Auburn’s second straight loss to an SEC West foe, as Bryan Harsin’s team sits at 6-4 overall and 3-3 in league play with two games remaining this season.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO