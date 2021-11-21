ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada liquor chain CEO killed in northeast Nevada crash

By Steve Timko
KOLO TV Reno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST WENDOVER, Nev. (KOLO) -The chief executive officer of Nevada’s largest liquor dealer died Friday in a vehicle crash near the Nevada-Utah, the company said Saturday....

Guest
3d ago

heartfelt condolences to the Lee Family. such a wonderful, giving family who have donated several millions to our state to support the less fortunate! some of the comments here are assinine! Lee Sr passed from pancreatic cancer. Kenny passed from a tragic car accident. their loss is tremendous! such good people!

Tasha M Salinas
3d ago

My sincere condolences for the entire Lee family.May you Mrs.Lee and your children find some solace during these tragic times.Sending warm thoughts and prayers 🙏 to you all.May Mr.Lee rest in peace.

Karina Soto
3d ago

is another way of our lifes changing its another birthday we dont ever die...even due to our circumstances of leaving this one life that never ends...there is never DEAD ENDS if u know what I mean💯🐸🦋🌹☘🌻🍀

