ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Kitley leads No. 25 Virginia Tech women past Campbell 84-39

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 16 of her 28 points in the first half to lead No. 25 and undefeated Virginia Tech to an 84-39 victory over Campbell on Saturday.

Virginia Tech has started 5-0 for the sixth straight season, all under coach Kenny Brooks.

Kitley made a 3-pointer and was 6-of-9 shooting overall in the first half as the Hokies built a 44-21 halftime advantage. She finished 12-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds.

Aisha Sheppard added 16 points and Georgia Amoore had 14 for Virginia Tech. They combined for seven of the Hokies’ 11 3-pointers.

The Hokies shot 52% (28 of 54) from the field and outrebounded Campbell 47-20.

Luana Serranho, Faith Price, Courtney Dahlquist and Brittany Staves each had six points for Campbell (2-2), which shot just 26% (14 of 55) overall and was held to five points in the fourth quarter.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blacksburg, VA
College Basketball
Campbell County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Basketball
County
Campbell County, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Basketball
Local
Virginia Basketball
State
Georgia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Brooks
The Associated Press

Willis, Battle lead Minnesota past Jacksonville 55-44

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Payton Willis scored 17 points and Jamison Battle 14 as Minnesota strung together a 12-2 run over six minutes late in the game to defeat Jacksonville 55-44 on Wednesday night. Minnesota (5-0) led by 17 early in the second half before Jacksonville (2-2) cut that to 43-35...
NBA
The Associated Press

Appleby’s buzzer-beater sends No. 23 Florida past Ohio State

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tyree Appleby hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and No. 23 Florida beat Ohio State 71-68 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night. The entire Gators bench stormed on the court for a wild celebration after Appleby’s shot went in. Players were dancing at midcourt awaiting the start of the trophy celebration.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womens#Campbell#Ap#Hokies#Faith Price
The Associated Press

Hornets beat Magic 106-99 for seventh win in eight games

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. came off the bench with 21 points and six rebounds Wednesday night to help the Charlotte Hornets overcome poor shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Orlando Magic. LaMelo Ball had 22 points for the Hornets, who...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Associated Press

Edwards leads Wolves to 5th straight win, 113-101 over Heat

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards and the surging Minnesota Timberwolves treated their most energetic home crowd of the season to a cohesive and resolute performance. The more intensity the better for Minnesota’s precocious guard. Edwards had 33 points and 14 rebounds, and the Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami...
NBA
The Associated Press

Rockets beat Bulls 118-113 to end 15-game losing streak

HOUSTON (AP) — Danuel House Jr. had 18 points, Christian Wood added 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets ended their losing streak at 15, beating the Chicago Bulls 118-113 on Wednesday night. Kevin Porter Jr. had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists after missing three games...
NBA
The Associated Press

Young scores 31, Hawks beat Spurs for sixth straight win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-106 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 points and John Collins added 15 in helping Atlanta to just its second road win this season. Clint Capela finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
NBA
The Associated Press

Nuggets say guard PJ Dozier out for season with torn ACL

DENVER (AP) — The short-handed Denver Nuggets confirmed Wednesday that guard PJ Dozier’s season is over after he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a 119-100 loss at Portland on Tuesday night. Dozier got hurt when he landed awkwardly after cutting across the lane for a layup late in...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy