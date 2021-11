-Plug for my latest review as I continue my march through 1996 with Survivor Series. Now, let’s get to it!. -Lockup to start and Theory powers Tozawa back into the corner, but offers a clean break. Another go and this time Tozawa escapes the corner and shows off some karate, so Theory just knocks him down. Forearms from Theory, but Tozawa escapes a suplex and we get a stalemate. Theory goofs around with the crane kick pose which sets Tozawa off as he runs wild for a bit. Theory gets knocked to the apron, but comes back with a well placed shoulder to the ribs. He pounds away on Tozawa in the corner and whips him from one corner to the next. Theory talks some trash as he stomps away and then a snap suplex gets a two count. Backbreaker next and that gets another two count. Theory goes to a side headlock as he yells for Tozawa to go to sleep. Tozawa scrambles to his feet and forces a break, but gets thrown in the air and dropped on his face. Theory misses an elbow after some more trash talk. Tozawa hits a rana and then a running knee. He heads up for a cross body, but Theory catches him and ATL finishes at 5:30.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO