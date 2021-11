Nicola Sturgeon has urged the Scottish public to use Covid lateral flow tests before socialising and shopping in crowded places, at the same time as setting out how Scotland will expand vaccine passports for a further three weeks.Making the request, the first minister minister pleaded with Scots that on “any occasion that you are socialising with others”, including for drinks, dinners, and shopping, “please take a test before you go”.She also confirmed the vaccine passport scheme was to be kept in place into December, but crucially said it would not be extended to more venues including theatres, cinemas and other hospitality venues.Meanwhile,...

