Warehouse Operative

ROMEOVILLE, IL (November 16, 2021) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW or the “Company”), a leading provider of retail logistics solutions for consumer-packaged goods companies, announced today the opening of its eighth centralized warehouse in the greater Chicagoland area. The state-of-the-art facility, which will open in Q1 2022, represents the company’s third warehouse lease within the last 18 months. Estimated to receive 365,000 pallets and ship more than 39 million cases annually, the facility will also create 150-170 new warehouse jobs. With this expansion, RJW will operate 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space in the nation’s busiest distribution hub, further solidifying its ability to meet growing demand from CPG suppliers worldwide and perform at a high level.
