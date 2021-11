Here is your post-SmackDown/Rampage fight size update for Friday, November 19, 2021. - The show started off with The Bloodline in the ring and Roman Reigns questioning whose idea it was to fill the ring with the King of the Ring crown and throne. Xavier Woods came out and said he doesn't need those things to be King, but was then forced to watch as Roman and The Usos destroyed them one by one.

