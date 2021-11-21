ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Liverpool locals praised for standing together one week on from attack

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen letter to public states gratitude for patience and understanding shown by residents in seven days since explosion. People across Liverpool have been praised for “standing shoulder to shoulder” in the wake of the Remembrance Sunday attack, as the public were reminded they are the “eyes and ears” for police in...

www.shropshirestar.com

Shropshire Star

Prime Minister praises bravery of Liverpool blast taxi driver

The man, named locally as David Perry, acted with ‘incredible presence of mind’, according to Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister has praised the taxi driver caught up in the Liverpool explosion for acting with “incredible presence of mind and bravery”. Speaking at a medical centre in east London on Monday,...
U.K.
BBC

Liverpool bomb: Hospital boss praises 'brave and dedicated' staff

Liverpool Women's Hospital's chief executive has praised her "brave and dedicated" staff and patients for how they coped after Sunday's explosion. Kathryn Thomson said the last two days had been "extremely upsetting and traumatising" for her colleagues. She also thanked patients and visitors for the "co-operation and and patience" they...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Mayor meets locals following hospital explosion

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson was out and about speaking to locals along with Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell following the terror attack outside the women’s hospital on Sunday (14 November). Kennedy listened to the concerns of local residents and tried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Investigators struggle to piece together motive and man behind Liverpool explosion

Over two days after a suspected terrorist killed himself outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, his motivations remain unknown.The path that led to Emad al-Swealmeen blowing up a taxi on Remembrance Sunday is unclear and as the investigation progresses, more and more missing pieces emerge.The 32-year-old did not leave any note or other evidence stating his intentions, The Independent understands, and no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.Al-Swealmeen, who changed his name to Enzo Almeni after arriving in the UK around seven years ago, told friends he was of Syrian origin but authorities were unconvinced.The Home Office refused his asylum...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Burnt-out taxi removed from outside hospital

Drone footage shows the taxi that was blown-up outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital being removed after Emad al-Swealmeen had detonated a bomb inside it on Remembrance Sunday (14 November). Forensic investigators have been searching a property on Sutcliffe Street in Kensington, Liverpool, in relation to the attack and believe that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool residents praised for ‘standing shoulder to shoulder’ after hospital bombing

Residents of Liverpool have been praised for "standing shoulder to shoulder" in the wake of the hospital bombing.City leaders have said they are grateful for the patience and understanding shown by local residents as police continue to investigate the explosion a week ago.Tributes were also paid to emergency responders and staff at the Liverpool Women's Hospital, where more than 150 babies have been delivered over the last seven days.The comments were made in open letter issued on behalf of Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy, Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson, police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell and metro mayor Steve...
U.K.
