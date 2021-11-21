ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workshop Controller

am-online.com
 4 days ago

OTE: £36,000 - £42,000. Hours: Monday to Friday 08:00 - 17:00, with a Saturday Rota. CarShop (the 35th best place to work in the UK) is the home of good cars and good carma!. Our vehicle technicians are at the centre of this, ensuring all cars that come through our service...

www.am-online.com

am-online.com

Trainee Car Sales Executive

Are you looking for a new challenge? Are you considering a career in Car Sales?. My client is a main car dealership who is looking to recruit an additional Trainee Car Sales Executive to join their busy and thriving site in the Reading area. My client will consider any candidate with some form of sales experience So whether you have minimal experience or many years car sales experience please apply!
JOBS
Pocket-lint.com

How to see who's tracking you online and how to easily stop it

(Pocket-lint) - If you've become hyper-aware of being tracked online and having your data collected without your explicit consent, you've arrived at the right place. We describe how to stop yourself from being tracked, or how to limit it anyway. Who is collecting your data and why?. First, understand that...
INTERNET
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
ECONOMY
BlogHer

15 Small Business Grants to Apply For This Year

Funding opportunities aren’t necessarily scarce but tracking down viable options can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. Deadlines are constantly looming, application requirements change, and setting aside time to complete them is a job in and of itself. That being said, we’ve discovered small business grants that provide worthwhile resources, and more importantly, money you don’t have to pay back, to get your idea off the ground. Note: The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is also live for those who are eligible. It provides borrowers in low- or moderate-income areas and a maximum of 10 employees with loans...
SMALL BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Pfizer Says Employee Stole Files With Covid Vaccine Secrets (3)

Pfizer Inc. is alleging a “soon-to-be-former employee” misappropriated thousands of files, including documents with trade secrets related to its Covid-19 vaccine, in a California federal court lawsuit. Chun Xiao (Sherry) Li allegedly uploaded more than 12,000 files including “scores” of documents with confidential information to a Google Drive account, Pfizer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
southeastagnet.com

CSP Virtual Workshop is Thursday in Florida

Agricultural producers and forest landowners in Florida are urged to take part in a virtual workshop this week concerning the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida recently announced they are accepting applications for CSP, and will conduct a virtual workshop and overview of the program this Thursday, November 18th. There will be two opportunities to take part in the virtual workshop. The first session will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern, with the second session from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time. The ZOOM link for both meetings is: https://zoom.us/j/7314470913.
FLORIDA STATE
biospace.com

COVID-19: Dire Predictions from WHO and Good News for Older Patients

Although vaccines and effective therapeutics are powerful tools in preventing and treating COVID-19, we’re not done battling the disease just yet. The World Health Organization and the University of Washington have dire predictions for COVID-19 deaths through spring 2022. For those stories and more, read on. WHO Projects European COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
am-online.com

Vehicle Technician

Are you a driven, enthusiastic and motivated individual? Do you thrive in a fast paced environment? Can you deliver world class customer service?. If the answer is yes to the above then we want to hear from you! Our BMW Dealership in Borehamwood is looking to recruit a new Vehicle Technician.
JOBS

Community Policy