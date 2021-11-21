ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man wanted for breaking into Tops BBQ, stealing cash register, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who burglarized a Tops Bar-B-Q on Lamar, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened on Thursday at 2748 Lamar Ave.

MPD said the man broke one of the glass doors and stole the cash register.

The man could be the same suspect responsible for the break-in at the Tops Bar-B-Q on Union Ave, according to MPD.

Police released surveillance pictures of the man on Facebook.

In the pictures, the suspect is seen in a truck that has a dent on the driver’s side, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Memphis, TN
