No. 9 Baylor Defeats Stanford 86-48
WACO, TX — Baylor men’s basketball team defeated Stanford on Saturday at the Ferrell Center 86-48. It marks the first time in program history, the Bears have defeated Stanford (1-2) and Baylor is now 14-5 against Pac-12 teams during the Scott Drew era.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
