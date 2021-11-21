ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

No. 9 Baylor Defeats Stanford 86-48

By Mandy Knight
 4 days ago

WACO, TX — Baylor men’s basketball team defeated Stanford on Saturday at the Ferrell Center 86-48. It marks the first time in program history, the Bears have defeated Stanford (1-2) and Baylor is now 14-5 against Pac-12 teams during the Scott Drew era.

