Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea

By Jake Lawson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City were easily beaten by Chelsea by a score of 3-0 in early Saturday action at the King Power. First-half goals by Antonio Rüdiger and N’Golo Kante and a Christian Pulisic tap-in after the break doomed the Foxes to a defeat on their return from the international break....

Chelsea move SIX POINTS clear at the top of the Premier League with Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic all on target in a classy 3-0 victory to heap more misery on Leicester

N’Golo Kante was on target at former club Leicester as Premier League leaders Chelsea dominated Saturday's lunchtime kick off to maintain their unbeaten away record. After Antonio Rudiger had headed the visitors into an early lead, Kante fired home from the edge of the box after 28 minutes against the team he won the title with in 2016.
Brendan Rodgers Hails Ben Chilwell Ahead of Leicester City vs Chelsea

Brendan Rodgers has praised Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell ahead of Leicester City's clash against Thomas Tuchel's side on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League. Chilwell worked under Rodgers at Leicester but departed for the capital in the summer of 2020 as Chelsea splashed the cash on reinforcements. The 24-year-old was...
EPL Week 12 Betting Breakfast: Leicester City vs. Chelsea

After another break for World Cup Qualifiers, the English Premier League is back and back with a bang! Familiar faces at the top of the league in Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool are joined by the surprising West Ham United, who find themselves in the thick of the league battle after 11 weeks of play. League leaders Chelsea kick off this week’s action as they travel north to take on Jamie Vardy and his Leicester City. Also, on tap is a classic big club rivalry between Liverpool and Arsenal. After an upset loss to West Ham, Liverpool welcome the resurgent Gunners to Anfield, who are unbeaten in 9 and can join the top four party with a triumph at fortress Anfield. Check all the EPL odds for this week’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leicester City v Chelsea: Blues injury news ahead of game

Leicester City face, arguably, their biggest challenge of the season so far on Saturday afternoon when they host the current champions of Europe and Premier League leaders, Chelsea Football Club. Chelsea have been a side reborn ever since they hired Thomas Tuchel after Frank Lampard’s dismissal last season. Chelsea have...
Leicester vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea visit Leicester City on Saturday knowing victory will, at least briefly, see the club move six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Thomas Tuchel’s side have enjoyed a fine start to the season on all front, following their European glory last spring, and remain out in front despite dropping two points in a wasteful draw at home against Burnley last time out. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leicester face ChelseaThe Blues’ bad luck with injuries showed in that fixture, with Tuchel’s side failing to capitalise on their overwhelming dominance, but...
N’Golo Kante shines as Chelsea cruise to victory at Leicester to move clear at top of Premier League

Premier League leaders Chelsea got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 demolition of Leicester on Saturday.First-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante put Thomas Tuchel’s men on course at the King Power Stadium before Christian Pulisic added a third after the break.The European champions could have had more with Ben Chilwell hitting the crossbar and the offside flag ruling out three further strikes in the second half.It was an emphatic response from the London side, who have had two weeks to dwell on their disappointing draw with struggling Burnley last time out.For Leicester the frustration goes on,...
Is Leicester vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leicester City welcome Chelsea to the King Power Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon. The Foxes will be hoping to make a fresh start after a difficult start to the season, with the club sitting 12th in the table after winning just four of their opening 11 matches. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leicester face ChelseaThere has been no such difficulty for the Blues, though, who have the chance to go six points clear at the top of the table, despite dropping two points in a wasteful draw at home against Burnley prior to...
