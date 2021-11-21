ETSU President looks forward to upcoming campus renovations and construction

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- East Tennessee State University officials announced they are moving forward with campus construction plans in Friday’s Board of Trustees quarterly meeting.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said they are currently in the early stages of renovating Lamb Hall which is estimated to be completed in two years.

However, the big project on campus remains Brown Hall, according to Noland.

Noland told News Channel 11 that the Brown Hall project has been submitted to the state and is currently the number one capital project of the Tennessee Higher education Commission.

While this is great news for the university, Noland said there’s still plenty of work to be done when it comes to making this vision a reality.

“This will begin the renovation of our workhorse science building, the home to biology and chemistry. We’d probably start that middle of the decade, wrapping that up to around 2026-2027, but if funded this would be a complete renovation of that long-standing science building,” said Noland.

Noland said the campus has changed so much in the ten years of his presidency, and he can’t wait to see it advance even more.

