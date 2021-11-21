ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

ETSU President looks forward to upcoming campus renovations and construction

By Kelly Grosfield
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwMop_0d2zGuAa00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- East Tennessee State University officials announced they are moving forward with campus construction plans in Friday’s Board of Trustees quarterly meeting.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said they are currently in the early stages of renovating Lamb Hall which is estimated to be completed in two years.

WATCH: Black bear strolls across ETSU campus

However, the big project on campus remains Brown Hall, according to Noland.

Noland told News Channel 11 that the Brown Hall project has been submitted to the state and is currently the number one capital project of the Tennessee Higher education Commission.

While this is great news for the university, Noland said there’s still plenty of work to be done when it comes to making this vision a reality.

The craft of craft beer | ETSU, Tennessee Hills team up to offer minor in ‘Brewing and Distillation Studies’

“This will begin the renovation of our workhorse science building, the home to biology and chemistry. We’d probably start that middle of the decade, wrapping that up to around 2026-2027, but if funded this would be a complete renovation of that long-standing science building,” said Noland.

Noland said the campus has changed so much in the ten years of his presidency, and he can’t wait to see it advance even more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band puts on show for health care workers

(WJHL) — The Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band serenaded doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center Tuesday night. The organizers held the event in an effort to show thanks for those who have worked throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic. “Our health care workers are still fighting the fight every day, and we want them […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WJHL

TDH reports 169 new COVID cases, 6 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 152 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday. Vaccinations As of today, 239,280 people, or about 47.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 2,307 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Second Harvest to host food distribution at Science Hill on Dec. 4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Johnson City Schools are teaming up to provide meals to area families throughout the holiday season. Second Harvest will host a food distribution site at Science Hill High School at 1509 John Exum Pkwy. for all Johnson City Schools families on Saturday, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Educator of the Week: Hannah Bowers, East Side Elementary

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hannah Bowers launched her teaching career right as classroom doors were closing in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Happy Valley and East Tennessee State University alumna is now in her second year of teaching first-grade students at East Side Elementary. “I love building relationships with my students,” Bowers said. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Governor-elect Youngkin visits Southwest Virginia to thank voters for support

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin brought his “Thank You” tour to the region Tuesday to thank voters in Southwest Virginia. It was his first visit to our region since winning the closely contested election earlier this month. Virginia politicians, law enforcement, business leaders and community members attended Youngkin’s rally at the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Northeast TN pediatric COVID case rates climbing, vaccination uptake slow

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee schools have quit quarantining due to a new state COVID law, and as students head into a long holiday weekend and families gather, COVID-19 rates are rising among school-age children. The week ending Halloween saw Northeast Tennessee’s lowest weekly total of cases for kids 5 to 18 since early […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etsu#Weather#Board Of Trustees#News Channel 11
WJHL

WJHL

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy