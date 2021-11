Long ago, the writer Edward Albee wrote: "Good, better, best, bested." On a long enough timeline, this might reflect the experience of every major space firm. Since the federal government ruled in favor of NASA's decision to opt for SpaceX's bid to design and deploy a Human Landing System (HLS) to the moon, it's seemed like Elon Musk and his firm will have the lion's share of public-private collaborations for lunar missions, and beyond. But in the coming decade, contestants for this role are lining up.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO