ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

VDOC identifies victim of homicide at Wallens Ridge State Prison

By Kelly Grosfield
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ovt44_0d2zGjhp00

UPDATE: Authorities identified the victim of the attack as Gregory Pierce, 47.

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a homicide that took place inside the walls of Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap.

Officials told News Channel 11 an inmate was killed Saturday afternoon following an apparent attack by another inmate.

Bristol, TN man arrested, charged with killing of 10-month-old infant

The 47-year-old inmate who was serving time for multiple sexual offenses was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

The alleged assailant is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

Both names are being withheld at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Norton Police identify body found on Park Avenue Monday morning

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The Norton Police Department identified the body of a woman found on Park Avenue Northwest in the downtown area Monday morning. According to Sgt. Bucky Culbertson, police responded to the 800-block after a passerby found the body around 8 a.m. The body was later identified to be that of Lindsey Kayla […]
NORTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, TN
WJHL

Inmate at Northeast Correctional hospitalized after ‘altercation’

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Northeast Correctional Complex inmate was hospitalized Monday after being injured during an “altercation” at the prison in Mountain City. Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) Spokesman Robert Reburn did not provide any additional details in response to a News Channel 11 inquiry. News Channel 11 has requested confirmation from the […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

DOJ: Southwest Va. residents sentenced for role in COVID-19 unemployment fraud

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Four people involved in a scheme that included more than 30 people have been sentenced to prison for claiming unemployment benefits and committing mail fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). A release from the DOJ states that the following individuals were sentenced: Randall Johnson, 42, of Castlewood, Va. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Vdoc#News Channel 11
WJHL

THP: No serious injuries in crash involving JCPD car

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say no one was seriously hurt when a police car and a pickup truck collided Tuesday evening in Piney Flats. According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened just before 7 p.m. at the Marathon gas station at 5620 Highway 11E. The THP said […]
PINEY FLATS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

TDH reports 169 new COVID cases, 6 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 152 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday. Vaccinations As of today, 239,280 people, or about 47.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 2,307 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Summer Wells reward fund surpasses $70K

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The reward fund for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells has surpassed $70,000. The Church Hill Rescue Squad announced Tuesday night that the fund was up to $70,915. On Oct. 27, the fund stood at $58,634. The total includes two donations totaling $35,000 that were made when the fund was […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rate drops slightly; remains 2x above state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate declined slightly Wednesday but remains well above its level of earlier this month and two-and-a-half times the state’s rate. Two new COVID deaths also were reported in Buchanan and Tazewell counties, and one net new hospitalization. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 152 net […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy