Elizabethton, TN

Tickets now on sale for popular ‘Skate by the Doe’ attraction in Elizabethton

By Kelly Grosfield
 4 days ago

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tickets are now on sale for one of Elizabethton’s most popular holiday attractions.

‘Skate by the Doe’, the city’s open-air ice skating rink will be kicking off its season on November 27th.

Ice rink delivery for Covered Bridge Park expected soon

While there’s still time until blades can hit the ice, tickets are now on sale. Ticket sales officially opened Saturday, November 20, just one week from the official kick-off of the event.

Each ticket is $10 for an hour of skating. Skates are provided at no additional cost.

The rink will be open through January 16th.

Tickets can be purchased here .

WJHL

Bands & Balloons: ‘Scrubs’ Thanksgiving Parade’ brings joy to patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital were treated to the hospital’s first-ever Thanksgiving parade Wednesday morning. The “Scrubs’ Thanksgiving Parade” began at 9 a.m. at the main entrance of the children’s hospital. Children saw college mascots, marching bands, animals and “life-sized balloons of beloved cartoons and characters” from the windows of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
