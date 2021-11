The Kalona City Council has approved the redrafting of their recreation services contract with YMCA of Washington County. During their meeting on November 1st, the council held discussions on making changes to the contract due to the lower membership totals and usage of facilities at the Kalona Community Center and the municipal pool. The council unanimously approved a new contract increasing the annual pay to the Y from $45,000 for management of the community center with an additional $3,000 for management of the pool now to $51,000. This amount will be paid in monthly installments of $4,250. City Administrator Ryan Schlaubaugh says the first payment under the new agreement will be due the last week in January. The YMCA Board of Directors will meet on Monday to finalize the contract.

