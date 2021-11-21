The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes to Be Featured on Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Nickelodeon released a SpongeBob and Star Trek Prodigy character mashup. The Internet reacted about as well as you would expect to such a bizarre pairing. Janeway, Dal, Gwynala, Rok-Tahk, Zero, and Chakotay are all mixed with SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and Gary. It's some weird times, but surreal imagery does absolute numbers on the Internet. Especially imagery that might keep you up at night. Check out more of the wild mashup down below. It's clear that Nickelodeon is hoping for a hit with Prodigy. Early returns indicate that they might be onto something there. The company already renewed the show for Season 2 and the initial run of episodes isn't even done yet. Star Trek has been an area of interest for the network since all the different companies under the ViacomCBS umbrella banded together recently. With the existence of Paramount+, it only becomes more necessary to have some content to fill the streaming service. Even better if younger audiences grow with the franchise as well.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO