ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes to Be Featured on Live in Front of a Studio Audience

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emmy Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience will return in December with two new reenactments of beloved, classic television series. This time, the third iteration of Live in Front of a Studio Audience will feature The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes. Both reenactments will premiere on ABC...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC.
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Dowd
Person
Damon Wayans
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Charlotte Rae
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Dana Plato
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Trailer, ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Returns, Simu Liu Hosts ‘SNL’, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Gets an After Show, ABC and NBC Holiday Specials, ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Returns, and More!

Two episodes of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays are set to premiere on Netflix December 3. Competitors from past seasons will bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Netflix released the trailer for the special episodes. Live in Front of a Studio Audience is returning...
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

Diff’rent Strokes, The Facts of Life: ABC to Recreate More Sitcoms for New Special (Video)

A new Live in Front of a Studio Audience special is on the way. This time, ABC viewers will see episodes of the sitcoms Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life recreated with new actors playing the roles. John Lithgow, Kevin Hart, Damon Wayans, and Ann Dowd are set for the Diff’rent Strokes cast. The cast for The Facts of Life portion of the event will be announced later.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans To Play Arnold and Willis Jackson in Live Version of ‘Diff’rent Strokes’

Next month a classic television sitcom will be making a “live” return to the small screen and will star some notables in roles made famous several decades ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, television producing icon Norman Lear, responsible for classic TV sitcoms like Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, and Good Times, is gearing up to bring back Live in Front of a Studio Audience on Dec. 7.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz411

Can Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel Get George Clooney to Appear in Their “Facts of Life,” “Diff’rent Strokes” Revival?

We were hoping that Norman Lear’s 100th birthday year would bring about a live staged revival of “Maude” for his Jimmy Kimmel-produced renaissance. Instead, we’re getting live versions of two lesser shows, “Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes.” Each of these NBC series from the 80s was pretty awful. Lear’s company, Tandem, produced them but his name never appeared on them. They were never nearly as important as “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” and “Good Times,” all of which have had live revivals and won awards.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Facts Of Life#Diff#Nbc#Abc#Abbott Elementary#Front Of A Studio#The Family And Good Times
IndieWire

Every Scripted TV Series from BIPOC Creators or Showrunners in 2022-2023

Progress continues to be incremental in front of and behind television cameras in Hollywood. An October 2021 UCLA Television Diversity study examined 461 scripted television shows airing or streaming during the 2019-20 season. It revealed that only 32.1 percent of scripted broadcast network shows, 28.1 percent on cable TV, and 26.8 percent on streaming platforms, featured majority non-white casts. Each category saw an increase of roughly 2-3 percent over the previous season. In summary, despite popular claims of a “renaissance” for BIPOC creatives in Hollywood (especially for African Americans), there’s still much work to be done on the matter of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in Netflix’s ‘True Story’: TV Review

A slick, astonishingly tone-deaf apologia for minor celebrity misbehavior in the era of cancel culture, Netflix’s True Story is the sort of project that, in a different age, would have been made as a 90-minute movie and given an out-of-competition slot at Sundance just to get star Kevin Hart on the festival red carpet. Instead, True Story, which was created by Eric Newman (Narcos), is a padded seven-episode (eight, kinda, but the first two half-hour episodes have been squished into one busy premiere) series with not nearly enough twists and turns to justify a cynical, logic-defying finale unlikely to satisfy anybody. What...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
TVLine

The Equalizer's Liza Lapira Previews a Mel-Centered, Action-Packed Episode

Fans of CBS’ The Equalizer who have been longing to learn more about Mel are about to get their wish. This Sunday’s episode, titled “Shooter” (8/7c), places the beloved supporting character front and center as she helps Robyn solve a case involving a lone sniper who begins shooting and killing innocent New Yorkers at random. A military-trained marksman herself, Mel steps in and fills in the blanks so that no one else will get hurt. Along the way, viewers will learn what happened to Mel when she was active-duty, as well as the sexist detractors she had to leave behind. “We have...
TV SERIES
crossroadstoday.com

NAACP Image Awards to be held with live audience in February

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be held in-person Feb. 26 in Los Angeles with a live audience, the group announced Thursday. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast live on BET. Nominees for the awards that honor entertainers and writers of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
digg.com

Jason Alexander Reveals How His Iconic Marine Biologist Monologue On 'Seinfeld' Was Written In Front Of The Live Studio Audience Mere Moments Before Taping It

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg. My Goal Was To Run A 5K. One Year Later, I Completed The NYC Marathon. Men's Health Deputy Editor Spencer Dukoff's fitness transformation began with running a 5K and ended with a sub-4-hour New York City Marathon finish. Here's how he did it.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2021

December is just a little over a week away. On the other side of Thanksgiving is the final month of the year and with its arrival, Amazon Prime Video is delivering a whole slate of new movies and TV for subscribers. The Amazon streaming service has a bunch of popular movies and classic sitcoms coming to its service in December, along with a couple of big original debuts.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Pete Holmes’ CBS Comedy ‘Smallwood’ Retitled ‘How We Roll’ As Episode Order Adjusted

Smallwood, the upcoming CBS bowling comedy starring Crashing’s Pete Holmes, has been given a striking new name and had its episode order adjusted. The multi-camera comedy, which is in production, has been retitled How We Roll. Based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the series stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

EPIX Releases Trailer for Creepy New Series From

Recent months have seen EPIX investing much more in developing original and compelling programming in addition to offering audiences exciting library titles, with their latest series, From, releasing an all-new trailer that teases the terror of the endeavor. This is only the latest mysterious and frightening adventure from the platform, as they also recently wrapped up their adaptation of Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot, with Chapelwaite having starred Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire. Additionally, EPIX has partnered with Blumhouse Productions to develop a number of original projects. Check out the trailer for From below before it premieres on EPIX on February 20, 2022.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Nickelodeon Releases Spongebob & Star Trek Prodigy Character Mashup

Nickelodeon released a SpongeBob and Star Trek Prodigy character mashup. The Internet reacted about as well as you would expect to such a bizarre pairing. Janeway, Dal, Gwynala, Rok-Tahk, Zero, and Chakotay are all mixed with SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and Gary. It's some weird times, but surreal imagery does absolute numbers on the Internet. Especially imagery that might keep you up at night. Check out more of the wild mashup down below. It's clear that Nickelodeon is hoping for a hit with Prodigy. Early returns indicate that they might be onto something there. The company already renewed the show for Season 2 and the initial run of episodes isn't even done yet. Star Trek has been an area of interest for the network since all the different companies under the ViacomCBS umbrella banded together recently. With the existence of Paramount+, it only becomes more necessary to have some content to fill the streaming service. Even better if younger audiences grow with the franchise as well.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy