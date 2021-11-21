ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Could return Sunday

 4 days ago

Kleber (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against...

Mavericks mailbag: Delving into sixth men, KP and Kleber

OK, I have a bone to pick with Maverick fans. When your team is going good, the questions for the Mailbag dry up. Maybe that’s good. Happy fans have fewer inquiries about a team that, for the first few weeks of the season has done a good job of banking some wins and avoiding major issues.
Maxi Kleber (oblique) questionable for Mavericks Sunday

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kleber has been out nearly three weeks with an oblique injury, but he has a chance of returning to the court to face Paul George and Co. Sunday afternoon. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Kidd: Mavericks "hopeful" Luka Doncic (knee, ankle) can play Sunday

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic could suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic has been out the last few days due to leg ailments, but it seems as though he could suit up Sunday afternoon against Paul George and Co. Jason Kidd expressed that he was "hopeful" the star point guard would play. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Doncic return, Jalen Brunson could revert to a bench role.
Maxi Kleber
Frank Ntilikina (calf) won't return for Mavericks Sunday

Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will not return to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ntilikina suffered a calf injury, and he's been ruled out for the rest of the day against Paul George and the Clippers. The French combo guard will miss the entirety of the second half. Sterling Brown could see added minutes.
Doncic returns, Mavericks beat Clippers in OT to snap skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It would have been understandable if the Dallas Mavericks folded in overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers after blowing a 10-point lead. Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Dončić weren’t about to let that happen, though, and they dominated the final five minutes. Porzingis scored 30 points, including...
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Teases triple-double in return

Doncic (ankle/knee) finished with 26 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 overtime victory over the Clippers. Doncic fell agonizingly short of another triple-double during the win, seemingly picking up right where he left off...
Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
Knicks Trade Rumors: Trade Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Derrick Rose For Russell Westbrook?

New York Knicks trade rumors are starting to sizzle in the early going of the 2021-22 NBA season. Knicks highlights are off to a nice start, but do the Knicks need to make an NBA blockbuster trade to truly be in contention for an NBA championship? Today, we’re hitting on the latest Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Should the New York Knicks trade for Russell Westbrook by sending away Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Kevin Knox? Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Knicks news and rumors. Russell Westbrook highlights have been maddening for Los Angeles Lakers fans to watch so far this year.
Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
