Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Could return Sunday

OK, I have a bone to pick with Maverick fans. When your team is going good, the questions for the Mailbag dry up. Maybe that’s good. Happy fans have fewer inquiries about a team that, for the first few weeks of the season has done a good job of banking some wins and avoiding major issues.
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kleber has been out nearly three weeks with an oblique injury, but he has a chance of returning to the court to face Paul George and Co. Sunday afternoon. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
The Dallas Mavericks are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Staples Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. Dallas came up short against...
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic could suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic has been out the last few days due to leg ailments, but it seems as though he could suit up Sunday afternoon against Paul George and Co. Jason Kidd expressed that he was "hopeful" the star point guard would play. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Doncic return, Jalen Brunson could revert to a bench role.
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will not return to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ntilikina suffered a calf injury, and he's been ruled out for the rest of the day against Paul George and the Clippers. The French combo guard will miss the entirety of the second half. Sterling Brown could see added minutes.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It would have been understandable if the Dallas Mavericks folded in overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers after blowing a 10-point lead. Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Dončić weren’t about to let that happen, though, and they dominated the final five minutes. Porzingis scored 30 points, including...
While the Mavericks by and large have struggled to score in the three games Luka Dončić has missed, that hasn’t been the case for Kristaps Porzingis. And the difference between his 25-point showing against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and the last time he was at the Staples Center was not lost on him.
Doncic (ankle/knee) finished with 26 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 overtime victory over the Clippers. Doncic fell agonizingly short of another triple-double during the win, seemingly picking up right where he left off...
Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
In the NBA there is a lot of player movement. We see players switch teams relatively often, with them choosing new destinations for free agency, or perhaps getting traded by their franchise. In particular, star players enjoy a lot of mobility and freedom of movement, and we've seen many stars force their way out of franchises before.
LeBron James was recently involved in a highly publicized incident during the recent Lakers-Pistons game. Tensions ran high, and there is no question that this was something uncharacteristic for an NBA game. The incident started when LeBron James inadvertently hit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, which led to a huge mid-game...
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
The Golden State Warriors are sailing through the League smoothly like butter, and Stephen Curry is just being flawless o the court with his skills. They are destroying almost all the teams they face with the same dominance and intensity but it’s Curry who has won more fans than haters.
New York Knicks trade rumors are starting to sizzle in the early going of the 2021-22 NBA season. Knicks highlights are off to a nice start, but do the Knicks need to make an NBA blockbuster trade to truly be in contention for an NBA championship? Today, we’re hitting on the latest Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Should the New York Knicks trade for Russell Westbrook by sending away Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Kevin Knox? Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Knicks news and rumors. Russell Westbrook highlights have been maddening for Los Angeles Lakers fans to watch so far this year.
During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
Comments / 0