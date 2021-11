Chelsea will look to avenge September's 1-0 defeat in Turin when they host Juventus on Tuesday night as the Champions League group stage continues. The Blues can go level on points with the Bianconeri at the summit of Group H with a win, and will snatch top spot if they are victorious by a margin of two goals or more. Anything less and they would stay second as their visitors have the head-to-head and goal difference advantage as things stand.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO