After a 32-point loss, it would be easy to harp on all the negatives that come from it. The team was able to crowd both James Harden and Kevin Durant but still let them do the things they were effective at. Even with a hand in his face, Durant was burying jumpers over the defense and Harden was taking the attention of the collapsing defenses to dish out to the perimeter where the help was late to contest.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO