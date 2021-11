Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard announces that a Cleveland Police Officer has been terminated from employment with the City of Cleveland, Division of Police. Patrol Officer Matthew Prince, 50, was charged with Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (OVI) in Rocky River Municipal Court. After the adjudication of the criminal case, an administrative review was conducted and Prince was charged administratively with various violations of the Manual of Rules and Regulations. Effective November 11, 2021, Patrol Officer Matthew Prince has been terminated. Prince was hired in 2001. He was most recently assigned to the First District.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO