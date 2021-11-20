Kent State faces JMU in Naples

Xavier Musketeers men's basketball, Kent State Golden Flashes men's basketball, James Madison, Rob Senderoff. Xavier tends to meet Kent State in these types of games. Like most people who end up faced with Kent State, it comes as something of a placeholder. A fallback between more desirable options and an actual community college. Not since 1989 has Xavier lost to KSU, not since then have the teams met after December. This isn’t a buy game, it’s one of those games that crops up in the early season where a mid-major has a chance for a huge win and a big program has a chance to round into form. It’s a trap game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO