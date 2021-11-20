ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kent State faces JMU in Naples

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Kent State (1-1) vs. James Madison (4-0) , Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and James Madison will take the floor in a postseason game in Naples. James Madison earned a 67-64 win over...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

Murray State defeats James Madison in Naples Invitational

Murray State won the fifth place game at the Naples Invitational downing James Madison 74-62. Trae Hannibal led five Racers in double-figure scoring with 15. Coach Matt McMahon talks about the win:. Murray State won two of three games in Naples to improve to 5-1 and returns to action Monday...
MURRAY, KY
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
Person
James Madison
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jmu#Baseball#Oberlin College#Kent State#Cardinals#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model’s Score Prediction For Ohio State-Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan renew their rivalry on Saturday after a year hiatus due to COVID. There will be plenty on the line when they meet. Both teams are 10-1, with Ohio State 8-0 in Big Ten play and Michigan 7-1 in league action. Whoever wins this weekend will be the Big Ten East champion and move on to the conference title game.
OHIO STATE
miamiredhawks.com

RedHawks Clipped in Four Sets by Kent State

KENT, Ohio—The Miami University volleyball team (7-20; 5-12 Mid-American Conference) dropped a four-set decision at Kent State University (11-18; 6-11 MAC) on Saturday afternoon at the M.A.C. Center, 19-25, 25-14, 24-26, 19-25. HOW IT HAPPENED:. It was a tight first set with neither team holding more than a one-point edge...
KENT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kent State squares up against Xavier

Kent State (0-0) vs. Xavier (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Kent State goes up against Xavier in an early season matchup. Xavier is coming off a 63-60 home win over Niagara on Tuesday. Kent State went 15-8 last year. Cardinals’ Arenado wins a little Platinum to go with his Gold Glove. BenFred:...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Xavier v. Kent State: Preview and keys to the game

Xavier Musketeers men's basketball, Kent State Golden Flashes men's basketball, James Madison, Rob Senderoff. Xavier tends to meet Kent State in these types of games. Like most people who end up faced with Kent State, it comes as something of a placeholder. A fallback between more desirable options and an actual community college. Not since 1989 has Xavier lost to KSU, not since then have the teams met after December. This isn’t a buy game, it’s one of those games that crops up in the early season where a mid-major has a chance for a huge win and a big program has a chance to round into form. It’s a trap game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
miamiredhawks.com

RedHawks Travel to Kent State for Friday/Saturday Matches

THIS WEEK: The RedHawks round out the season with a three-match road stretch, beginning with a Friday/Saturday series at Kent State. Miami battles the Golden Flashes at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. ABOUT KENT STATE & THE SERIES WITH THE GOLDEN...
KENT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy