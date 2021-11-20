Despite playing him often, Allegri wants to sell this player

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed Chelsea’s typecasting as a defensive team after the Blues inflicted Juventus’ heaviest-ever Champions League defeat.Chelsea hammered the Turin giants 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to leapfrog the Italians in Group H.Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner all hit the net as Chelsea switched from suffocating Juve to tearing Massimiliano Allegri’s men apart.Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino recently described 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea as a “defensive team, they play in transition and on the counter”.But Tuchel had no interest in that characterisation, especially after the Blues took their tally to 24...
