(Photo) Solskjaer spotted leaving Manchester airport amid reports of dismissal

By Dale O'Donnell
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the Manchester United squad traveled to Watford by plane (how elite), the players and staff returned to Manchester airport tonight after suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford. The shocking result, which has come part of a trend under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is set...

www.yardbarker.com

fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United reports: Zinedine Zidane talks are ON, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future hinging on "international preference"

Manchester United and Zinedine Zidane are locked in talks, with the Frenchman being lined up as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor any day now. That's the shock claim coming from journalist Pedro Almedia, who remarkably says that reports that have distanced the former Real Madrid coach from the Old Trafford post are all wrong.
chatsports.com

Ole's at the wheel (for now, at least!): Under-pressure Manchester United boss Solskjaer is seen for the first time since taking week off, with his job still on the line ahead of a defining run of matches after the international break

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer smiled and waved for the cameras while arriving for training on Tuesday, as he was spotted for the first time since handing his players a surprise week off. As previously reported by Sportsmail, the under-fire boss made the unexpected move to give players not...
theScore

Manchester United fire Solskjaer amid dismal run

Ole's no longer at the wheel. After weeks of speculation and mounting pressure, Manchester United fired manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of Saturday's harrowing 4-1 defeat to Watford. The decision came after an emergency board meeting that lasted several hours. "Ole will always be a legend at Manchester...
theScore

Report: Manchester United seriously considering firing Solskjaer

A number of Manchester United officials are pushing the club to fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the aftermath of Saturday's 4-1 capitulation to Watford, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. Internal talks between club executives are reportedly ongoing; compensation costs for the manager were the focus of a meeting...
The Independent

Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mistake leaves them behind their rivals and back where they started

When Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were away with Portugal last week, the two naturally discussed Manchester United at length. Both liked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but neither felt he was up to it. That feeling had spread around the entire dressing room.Outgoing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was well aware of this. It was why there was greater pressure on Solskjaer going into the Watford game, and a sense of unease.Still, nobody expected it to get as bad as that at Vicarage Road. Then again, that has been the story of the modern Manchester United, and particularly Solskjaer’s time. They...
Yardbarker

(Photo) An emotional Solskjaer departs Carrington consoled by fans

Manchester United have announced they have dismissed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man Utd). The Norwegian’s time in the Old Trafford dugout came to an abrupt end after an abysmal run of form was capped off by a 4-1 thumping against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. With the search...
chatsports.com

Marcus Rashford becomes the first Manchester United player to pay tribute to sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with 'club legend' tweet... but his team-mates remain silent in the hours after manager's dismissal

Marcus Rashford hailed 'club legend' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the striker became the first current Manchester United player to respond to the manager's sacking. Solskjaer's departure from Old Trafford was confirmed on Sunday morning in the wake of an abject 4-1 defeat at Watford that was United's fifth defeat in seven Premier League matches.
The Independent

Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: Senior players want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, say reports

Senior players at Manchester United are growing tired of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and would like a change of manager, according to reports. The Red Devils are in a rut, having lost the last two games at Old Trafford to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in emphatic fashion. Solskjaer is said to be fighting for his job, with the board sticking by him for now.
