Take one look at the women’s side of the field at the Gulf Coast Showcase and you’ll break a sweat. The schedule is fierce. From Friday through Sunday at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., eight teams will battle it out in a bracketed tournament, where the victor will need to win three games in three days to be crowned champ. Talk about a way to run off your Thanksgiving dinner.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO