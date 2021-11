CLEMSON — Near the close of Clemson’s second offensive series, UConn defenders were encouraging the Death Valley faithful to raise their volume. The boo-birds were singing as another Tigers drive stalled out for a field goal try, and the Huskies delighted in the frustrations they were building. Up 7-3, deep into the first quarter, the Huskies were in control of a game few believed they should ever lead.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO